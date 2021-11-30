If the ending to James Wan's 2021 horror film Malignant left you scratching the back of your head and wanting more body-horror madness, you might be in luck.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Malignant star Annabelle Wallis hinted at the possibility of a sequel, stating with regards to sequel conversations with Wan that:

"There's plenty of ideas swirling around. We were very, very flattered by the reception and I think taken aback by the reception...There's lots of conversations happening."

This news is not entirely surprising, as Wan has himself hinted in an interview that the Malignant film might be turned into a franchise much like his previous horror ventures, such as Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. And much like Saw, Malignant itself began as a stand-alone film but turned out to have seemingly infinite spin-off and follow-up potential.

Image via Warner Bros.

Malignant was originally released to theaters and HBO Max for streaming in September of this year. The film was met with a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. However, the film has garnered a cult following, with many viewers keying in on the film's camp sensibilities and masterful callbacks to 1980s and 1990s VHS horror films.

The film follows Madison (Wallis) as she attempts to stop a killer named Gabriel as he kills those around her. The twist? Madison can see his murders as they happen. The film takes this plot and bends it to extreme lengths, indulging in gore and intense visuals that have become signature to Wan's filmography.

No concrete details or announcements have been made with regards to a follow-up film. You can now purchase Malignant on DVD and Blu-Ray. The film is also available to purchase and rent on digital through several outlets including Amazon Prime Video.

