2021 was an amazing year for the horror genre. Whether it was big-budget terrors like A Quiet Place Part 2 or small-scale nightmares like Titane, horror fans had plenty of good scares to choose from. However, one of the most inventive and thrilling slashers of the last decade, Malignant, sadly went under the radar. Now it has been announced that the film, which was directed by genre master James Wan, is getting new life. Malignant will finally arrive on stunning 4K Blu-ray on May 24, 2022.

The announcement was made on Wan’s social media this past Tuesday. The director expressed his excitement by saying, “I’m all about physical media, so I’m happy to add this to my 4K collection. Thank you WB Home Entertainment.” Anyone who has seen the film knows how exciting this news is. It is hard to put into words how good Malignant actually is. This film was like Wan’s love letter to slashers and the Dario Argento art house era of the horror genre that just does not exist anymore. It is one of the most refreshing, emotionally brutal, and creative slashers of the sub-genre's modern renaissance. It also just has one of the most mind-blowing twists you will ever see in a horror film. If you have not seen the film yet, it is best to go in as cold as possible.

Malignant already had a normal Blu-ray release quickly after the film’s hybrid run back in September, but the 4K format was oddly never included. Thankfully Warner Brothers has rectified that omission. It is also a nice apology since the day-and-date HBO Max/theatrical release destroyed this horror gem’s box office. It only made just under $34 million worldwide and this film deserves a lot more love than that.

If you need another reason to watch this film, the star-studded cast includes genre regulars Annabelle Wallis and Mckenna Grace. Jake Abel, George Young, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie also star in the film.

It does not appear that this 4K release has any new special features when compared to the original Blu-ray release, but again, it is just nice to have the film in this format. However, it does appear this new release has different cover art than the original Blu-ray. This particular release is using the film's cool watercolor-like secondary poster art. The 4K release also comes with a Blu-ray and digital copy of the film.

Physical media is stronger than ever despite what some retail stores and studios want you to believe. Since Wan has been such an advocate for the format his whole career, that makes this release even sweeter.

You can experience this film’s gleefully insane madness when Malignant comes to 4K Blu-ray for the first time on May 24. Check out Wan's Instagram post for a look at the physical cover art.

While you wait, you can also read the vague plot synopsis for the film down below.

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

