Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the horror film Malignant will be available for digital purchase starting on October 22, just in time for Halloween. For those who are more inclined towards physical copies, they will need to wait over a month to get their hands on the 2021 thriller as the Blu-ray and DVD releases will come out on November 30.

The James Wan-directed horror film's release on Blu-ray and DVD will also include the special feature titled "Malignant: James Wan’s Visions," which will "takes us behind the scenes for a look at his latest film, Malignant, a genre-bending thriller."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Malignant' and Its Statement on Trauma

Wan was the director and co-creator of the original Saw film with Malignant marking his return to the director's chair for a horror picture for the first time since 2016's The Conjuring 2. In that time, he has worked as producer and executive producer on a number of horror films such as Annabelle: Creation and Insidious: The Last Key, but this is the first time he stepped back behind the camera. Some of his directorial credits outside of the horror genre include 2016's Furious 7, 2018's Aquaman, and its upcoming 2022 sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The screenplay for Malignant was written by Akela Cooper.

Malignant comes to digital on October 22., with the Blu-ray and DVD releases coming out on November 30. Check out the cover for the Malignant Blu-ray below.

Here is the synopsis of Malignant:

Director James Wan returns to his roots with this new original horror thriller. A woman is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

KEEP READING: 'Resident City: Welcome to Raccoon City' International Trailer Shows New Footage, Different Score

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’: Watch The First Four Minutes of the Animated HBO Max Series Find out what being king is like for the fan-favorite superhero.

Read Next