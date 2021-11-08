[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Malignant.]Mckenna Grace is a wildly talented Emmy nominated actor with a significant amount of variety on her resume, but, there are two things that pop up on her filmography fairly often — projects that fall in the horror genre and ones that cast her as the younger version of the main character. In fact, in 2018, she got to do both in a personal favorite, Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Cut to 2021 for yet another project that ticks both boxes and will also likely wind up being a favorite of the year, James Wan’s Malignant. Grace plays the younger version of Annabelle Wallis’ Madison in the film — or rather, a young Emily. Madison comes to learn that she was actually born Emily May and that she shared the same brain and spinal chord with her twin brother, Gabriel. Eventually the movie takes us back to 1992 for the big reveal where we see Grace undergoing an examination before getting a shot of Gabriel in all his glory — sticking out of the back of Emily’s head.

If that’s not one of the biggest holy you-know-what movie moments of 2021, I don’t know what is! With the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming up, Grace joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night in early October and took some time to detail how they brought Gabriel to life on set. But before we get to that creature design wizardry, what about the big reveal in the script? Did Grace have any idea it was coming or was she just as surprised as we all were watching the film?

“No, I didn’t know what I was doing. I started reading and I was like, ‘Ah yes, I’m the younger version. Where am I?’ And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh! There we go. That’s a James Wan twist!’”

The funny thing is, even after going through principle photography, Grace still didn’t quite know what to expect from this especially big swing from Wan. Here’s what happened the first time she watched Malignant with her father:

“That film was so interesting because I was only there for a little bit so watching the film I had no idea what to expect. I love the cinematography. James Wan is just a genius. We watched it and my dog started scratching on my door and we both went, ‘Gabriel?’ And now anytime my dog scratches on the door we all go, ‘Gabriel!’”

So how exactly did they bring Gabriel to screen for that big reveal? There was actually a lot resting on Grace’s shoulders when trying to pull that off —literally.

“It’s all prosthetic. It’s like this little robot guy that they attached to my back. I was in the hair and makeup trailer forever. And the best part is is that I’m screaming and sobbing and I’m trying to act, but I have to move him. So at the same time, I’m screaming and [moving my shoulders], but at the same time James is like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. Move your shoulder down.’ So I’m trying to scream while [moving my shoulders] to try and make it look like he’s clawing and stuff. So I’m having to scream and move my back all weird. I was kind of puppeteering him in a way. I was totally puppeteering him, yeah. The only thing that the animatronic [did was] opened his mouth and made him blink and made his arms do that little claw thingy. But I was going like this the entire time to try and make him move. It was the little Gabriel shoulder move dancy dance.”

Gabriel made such a big impression when the film dropped on HBO Max back in September that I’m willing to bet you might have seen some Malignant-inspired Halloween costumes this year. While Grace didn’t get the chance to go out rocking the official Gabriel prosthetic for the holiday, the Halloween 2019/Malignant filming crossover did mean she got to have her makeup done by one of the best, makeup department head Eleanor Sabaduquia!

“The makeup artist on that, Ms. Eleanor, she’s so nice! I worked with her on Annabelle too, but for Halloween that year, I went onto that set and we were shooting it around Halloween. But I think that I had actually finished my parts, but I went up to that set anyway — it was the police station set. I remember what they were shooting. But I was upstairs while they were shooting the police stuff getting Cats makeup done by our makeup artist and she made me look like Victoria the White Cat from Cats.”

Just in case you’re worried Grace isn’t embracing the horror genre enough on Halloween, fear not! There were a whole bunch of horror-themed ideas on the list for this year’s costume:

“I have so many ideas! I didn’t know if I was doing Ghostbusters press or not on Halloween. I don’t know what I’m doing on Halloween, so if I’m not doing anything, I’m probably gonna be Carrie, but if I’m doing press or something, I can’t have all the blood. I could always be Drew Barrymore from the beginning of Scream. I can be a snail! I can be a snail. That could be really funny. I don’t know why! I could be Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sharon Tate. There’s so many ideas going through my head! Also I could be David Bowie in Labyrinth, the goblin gang. That could be absolutely sick.”

Eager to hear more from Grace? Hang tight! We’ll have her full Collider Ladies Night conversation for you just in time for the November 19th debut of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

