James Wan’s New Horror Flick ‘Malignant’ Sets a 2020 Release Date

0

A release date has been set for Malignant, the 10th feature-length film from director James Wan. Wan took a brief break from his usual horror fare in 2018 when his big budget Warner Bros. flick Aquaman hit theaters but now, he’s returning to his roots. The director/writer/producer has been hard at work on a secret, scary project which stars Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy) and Jake Abel (Supernatural).

Per Deadline, Malignant will be released on August 14, 2020. Interestingly, 2020 will see us getting not one but two Wan-helmed movies. Malignant will be released after the fifth film in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Dark Realm, which arrives in theaters on May 5. Only a few other films of Wan’s have seen summer releases, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 (released in July 2013 and June 2016, respectively). Both have been met with positive reviews and have performed well so this could be a prime spot for Malignant, too.

Plot details on Malignant are being kept under wraps. Originally titled Silvercup, the film began shooting in Los Angeles in September with production still ongoing in September. The script was co-written by Wan and The Nun collaborator Ingrid Bisu, who also has a role in the movie. In addition to Wallis, Abel, and Bisu, Malignant‘s cast includes Maddie Hasson (Mr. Mercedes), Jacqueline McKenzie (Deep Blue Sea), and Michole Briana White (Faster). Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster, is behind the movie.

For more of the expected look and feel of Malignant, check out some early location scouting pictures James Wan shared over the summer. Malignant will arrive in theaters on August 14, 2020.