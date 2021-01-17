We got our first look at James Wan's new horror movie Malignant this weekend and we have a lot of questions. Earlier this month, we learned Malignant had earned an R-rating ahead of it's expected day-and-date 2021 release in theaters and HBO Max. Filming on Malignant took place all the way back in fall 2019, with Annabelle Wallis confirmed to star. Details around Malignant's plot and possible connections to other Wan movies have been kept under wraps. While it's still unclear if Malignant has any ties to, say, one of The Conjuring installments, the first footage from the feature as revealed by HBO Max does give us a better idea of what to expect.

The first Malignant footage was revealed in an HBO Max trailer containing clips from all of the new Warner Bros. movies coming to the streaming platform throughout the year. The brief shot from Malignant shows an extremely tense and moody moment. We see Wallis' character laying in bed, eyes wide open, and covered in red light. Behind her, there appears to be a hole in her bedroom wall, making a portal to what looks like another dimension. And then, in an ominous turn, a figure that doesn't necessarily look human rises up behind Wallis.

Image via Warner Bros./HBO Max

It's hard to say precisely what is happening in this moment, but it teases a Wan-directed movie that is moody as all get out. The footage also raises a lot of questions, like: Where does that portal lead? Why is Wallis' character covered in red light and the rest of the shot is not? Who is that figure? Does it want to hurt her? And, most importantly, will Wallis' character and this creepy figure engage with each other? This footage will definitely help fuel any theories we might have about Malignant. For now, with this first look out in the world, we should expect a release date and trailer to arrive in the coming months.

Malignant will be released theatrically and on HBO Max in 2021. Check out the first look at Malignant and other upcoming Warner Bros. HBO Max releases below. For more, here is the complete list of every new Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max in 2021.

Share Share Tweet Email

'WandaVision': Who's the Voice on the Radio? Who's that mysterious voice on the radio in the second episode of Marvel's Disney+ series 'WandaVision'? We think we know.