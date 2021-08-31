James Wan's new original horror film, Malignant, has just received a new retro-themed poster courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. The studio's official Twitter account revealed the poster, accompanied by a caption apparently from Wan himself saying that anyone who is able to see the movie now should keep the ending a secret, which indicates an exciting twist that should keep horror buffs on their toes.

The newest poster for the upcoming horror flick channels giallos from the 70s with a grainy yet colorful aesthetic. The poster depicts a dagger at the top of the frame, with blood dripping down the blade, which acts as the I in Malignant. Below the dagger and the title is a human face that appears to have been rubbed out. The hair, ear, and neck are all easily visible, but the actual face looks like it was erased. The entire figure is tinted in blood red, creating a fairly unsettling image. Malignant tells the story of a woman who realizes the murders she sees in her waking nightmares might actually be part of reality.

Malignant is an original film from Wan, who has lent his hand to many franchises including The Conjuring Universe, Saw, Insidious, and even the world of D.C. with Aquaman. Malignant is actually the first stand-alone film that Wan will direct since the first Conjuring movie. Coincidentally, Wan released a comic book back in 2011 called Malignant Man, and despite some speculation, the film Malignant is completely unrelated. TV writer Akela Cooper penned the script. Wan is also serving as a producer through his Atomic Monster banner.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis in the lead role, and based on Wan's track record, it's likely the film will be a hit. The horror flick is opening in some international territories this upcoming weekend, but won't be available in the U.S until September 10, when it opens in theaters and on HBO Max. Check out the new poster for Malignant below:

