Malin Akerman Opens Up on ‘To The Stars,’ ‘Watchmen’ and the Joys of Tom Cruise

If you caught the clip we recently shared from this episode of Collider Ladies Night, you know that it took Malin Akerman some time to start carving her own path in the industry. She said, “I was truly a follower,” and that she took whatever came her way. But now she’s using that past experience to take hold of career, to take projects that speak to her creatively and also to change Hollywood for the better. And that right there makes her the perfect guest for Collider Ladies Night.

Akerman’s resume includes a little bit of everything from comedies like The Heartbreak Kid and Couples Retreat to big budget studio films like Watchmen, acclaimed shows like Billions, and so much more. The latest to join that growing list? To the Stars, a coming-of-age drama that takes place in 1960s Oklahoma. It stars Kara Hayward as Iris Deerborne, a school outcast who finally makes a friend when Liana Liberato‘s Maggie Richmond moves to town. At first, it’s a dream come true; Maggie showers Iris in nothing but love and support while trying to play catch-up on all the school fun Iris missed out on. The closer they grow, the more they realize how much they really do need each other to break through external pressures and embrace who they really are.

Akerman’s work on To the Stars playing Maggie’s mother may be all wrapped up now that the movie is available to watch On Demand, but that certainly doesn’t mean things are slowing down for Akerman whatsoever. She’s got two other films cooking, and she’s not just acting in them; she’s producing them as well! Akerman is making the move behind the lens for Nicol Paone‘s feature directorial debut, Friendsgiving, and she’s also getting her hands dirty in Chick Fight, which Akerman described as Bridesmaids meets Fight Club.

Want to take a walk down memory lane with Akerman and hear all about her journey from wanting to be a child psychologist to her first acting gigs, the lessons learned from working on Watchmen, her future goals, and so much more? We’ve got you covered with the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article! And if you’d prefer to experience the episode in podcast form instead, we’ve got an audio embed for you below:

