Malin Akerman Opens Up on ‘To The Stars,’ ‘Watchmen’ and the Joys of Tom Cruise

–
If you caught the clip we recently shared from this episode of Collider Ladies Night, you know that it took Malin Akerman some time to start carving her own path in the industry. She said, “I was truly a follower,” and that she took whatever came her way. But now she’s using that past experience to take hold of career, to take projects that speak to her creatively and also to change Hollywood for the better. And that right there makes her the perfect guest for Collider Ladies Night.
Akerman’s resume includes a little bit of everything from comedies like The Heartbreak Kid and Couples Retreat to big budget studio films like Watchmen, acclaimed shows like Billions, and so much more. The latest to join that growing list? To the Stars, a coming-of-age drama that takes place in 1960s Oklahoma. It stars Kara Hayward as Iris Deerborne, a school outcast who finally makes a friend when Liana Liberato‘s Maggie Richmond moves to town. At first, it’s a dream come true; Maggie showers Iris in nothing but love and support while trying to play catch-up on all the school fun Iris missed out on. The closer they grow, the more they realize how much they really do need each other to break through external pressures and embrace who they really are.
Akerman’s work on To the Stars playing Maggie’s mother may be all wrapped up now that the movie is available to watch On Demand, but that certainly doesn’t mean things are slowing down for Akerman whatsoever. She’s got two other films cooking, and she’s not just acting in them; she’s producing them as well! Akerman is making the move behind the lens for Nicol Paone‘s feature directorial debut, Friendsgiving, and she’s also getting her hands dirty in Chick Fight, which Akerman described as Bridesmaids meets Fight Club.
Want to take a walk down memory lane with Akerman and hear all about her journey from wanting to be a child psychologist to her first acting gigs, the lessons learned from working on Watchmen, her future goals, and so much more? We’ve got you covered with the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article! And if you’d prefer to experience the episode in podcast form instead, we’ve got an audio embed for you below:
Malin Akerman:
- 00:43 – Akerman on her early career goals and how she shifted to acting.
- 02:13 – How she can still have an impact similar to a child psychologist, but through film.
- 03:50 – Akerman on being bullied as a kid and why the To the Stars script really struck a chord.
- 04:30 – Who did Akerman look at as a role model early on?
- 05:35 – The things Akerman was too afraid to ask when she was first starting out.
- 06:36 – Being on a set like The Skulls with actors like Joshua Jackson and Paul Walker at the very beginning of her career.
- 07:30 – Do the on-set nerves ever go away, even after so much experience?
- 08:11 – What happens when Akerman winds up working with a collaborator that she’s not in sync with?
- 09:04 – On working with Tom Cruise; why he was one of the easiest people to work with.
- 10:41 – What she does to help ensure that there’s a positive vibe on set.
-
11:43 – Akerman talks about the two upcoming features that she’s producing – Chick Fight and Friendsgiving.
- 15:40 – Working on The Heartbreak Kid with Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan.
- 16:51 – Early on in her career, did Akerman ever envision herself carving a path in a specific genre, like comedy?
- 18:24 – Why Watchmen was a major turning point for her.
- 24:22 – How does the amount of screen time impact how Akerman chooses roles? Why one of her key scenes in To the Stars had to be cut.
- 26:00 – Is it tougher to have a huge role in a movie or to try to make a big impression with a character who only has a few scenes?
- 27:47 – Akerman answers a few “Would You Rather” questions.
- 28:53 – Is there anything crazy that Akerman has done for a movie that she’d never do again?
- 29:43 – Akerman talks about working with Liana Liberato and Tony Hale on To the Stars.
- 31:40 – What’s on Akerman’s filmmaking bucket list?
- 32:30 – Did they ever seriously discuss making a The Final Girls sequel?
- 35:00 – Rapid Fire Questions: What does Akerman collect? Does she have any pets? What’s the last show she binge watched? What’s her biggest fear overcome?
- 37:24 – Who’s a female filmmaker that Akerman thinks is changing the industry for the better?