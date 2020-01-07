Kevin Smith Teases New ‘Mallrats 2’ Plot Details & Reveals How the Sequel Happened

0

Leave it to director/writer/raconteur Kevin Smith to drop some exciting new information about the upcoming Mallrats 2 very casually during an interview. Smith’s focus on Mallrats 2, a sequel to 1995’s Mallrats starring Jason Lee and Jeremy London as two dudes passing time at the mall after getting unceremoniously dumped by their girlfriends, has been renewed as we enter into the new year.

Earlier this week, Smith shared on Instagram how the Mallrats sequel may end up titled “Twilight of the Mallrats.” The director’s comments about the Mallrats 2 have left us looking back at his guest appearance on an earlier episode of Comic Book Shopping hosted by Collider’s own Coy Jandreau. We managed to hold on to an outtake from that October interview, which includes comments about Mallrats 2. Things head in that direction when the topic of how studio ownership of Smith’s previous movies is divided came up. For those who don’t know, the way Smith’s library is divided up is pretty twisty.

“My system is all screwed. We made Clerks and got picked up by Miramax, which [was] owned by Disney so that movie, I never got to truly be independent. […] Clerks is at Miramax, Mallrats is at Universal, Chasing Amy is at Miramax, Dogma is personally owned by Bob and Harvey Weinstein. Not by the Weinstein Company, just themselves.”

While his other movies are tied up at Miramax or with the Weinsteins, Smith is all about Mallrats 2 at the moment as it’s now one project which is on his plate. As far as this sequel goes, Smith dished on how it actually came about.

“Mallrats 2 is now — because Universal did [Jay and Silent Bob Reboot], they were like, ‘What do you want to do next?’ because they had a great time and I was like, ‘[…] We wanted to make Mallrats 2 a couple years ago [and] you guys said ‘No.’ But we have this mall, we have this whole crew…’ and they were like, ‘Alright, write a two-pager up.'”

From there, Smith teased new information about the plot wherein the movie will focus on a comics convention taking place at a mall.

“The whole thing is, there’s a big convention at the mall, so there’s plenty of places and opportunities [for things to happen]. […] It took a minute but we’re gonna make it happen.”

Since it’s still early days for the Mallrats 2 sequel, we don’t have any new information about which cast alums will return, whether any new faces will be showing up, or an expected release date. But honestly? It’s just awesome to know Mallrats 2 is even happening after lots of false starts in recent years. We’ll wait as long as we have to for this one.