Believe it or not, there was a time when superhero films were a relatively uncommon enterprise in the film industry. By the year 1995, only a handful of such films had graced the big screen, notably 1978's Superman and its subsequent three sequels, as well as 1989's Batman and its two follow-ups. When the 21st century rolled around, however, the genre of capes, masks, and otherworldly powers took flight and hasn't shown any signs of slowing. Just in the last 14 years, Marvel Studios has treated audiences to a whopping 29 films through its shared cinematic universe, and several more are on the way. Marvel's rival, DC Comics, has churned out 11 films in its own extended universe since 2013, as well as Christopher Nolan's iconic Dark Knight Trilogy which reinvented the wheel starting with 2005's Batman Begins. And these are just some of the heavy hitters. A slew of other adapted properties has entertained audiences in the years since 2000's X-Men, arguably the film that revitalized Hollywood's interest in superhero material. In short, suggesting that the cinematic market is replete with films about superheroes battling evil and saving the world is an understatement.

This was far from the case in 1995, which saw the release of Kevin Smith's Mallrats. A follow-up to his indie hit, Clerks, his sophomore effort revolves around the whacky antics of an ensemble of 20-somethings as they spend their day wandering around, you guessed it, the local mall. As with Clerks, a frequent topic of conversation among some characters in Mallrats is pop culture and, more specifically, comic books. Brodie (Jason Lee), the film's protagonist, spends a good deal of the film's runtime waxing philosophical about his favorite superheroes, albeit with a mixture of reverence and frequently raunchy comedic sensibilities. Unfortunately for Smith, when his film was released it was largely considered brainless and juvenile, and he was temporarily dismissed as a filmmaker whose previous success was a fluke. Over the years, however, Mallrats began amassing a new audience through a variety of factors including word of mouth and the home video market. Perhaps most significantly, one might infer that the rising popularity of comics-based filmmaking among audiences, and the growing recognition of so many beloved Marvel and DC characters, have played an integral part in the film's resurgence, ultimately bringing it back into public consciousness and highlighting it as an early indicator of the comics-obsessed society we would eventually inhabit.

Mr. Smith Goes to Hollywood

In 1994, and in no small way, Clerks put Kevin Smith on the cinematic map. With his scrappy debut about a day in the life of slackers working at convenience and video stores, the young filmmaker was blessed with a series of fortunate events when the film screened at the Sundance Film Festival and attracted the interest of Miramax films, who bought and distributed it. The result was more than $3 million in ticket sales and Smith becoming a household name in the independent film world. Not bad for a first-time director whose film cost just over $27,000. With his next film, Smith would collaborate with a major studio and work with a budget multiple times that of Clerks.

Recruiting a number of young actors and actresses who would go on to prolific careers including Jason Lee (who had just retired from professional skateboarding), Shannon Doherty, Joey Lauren Adams, and Ben Affleck, Mallrats was shot on location in a functioning mall in Minnesota. Coming off a sleeper hit with his first film, Smith and his producers were confident that this next film, with its unabashed silliness and indulgence in all things pop culture, would be a surefire hit with more youthful audiences. According to Smith, producer Jim Jacks referred to Mallrats as a "smart Porky's" and insisted that it would fill the marketplace's void of teen comedies. Anticipation was running high when the film opened on October 20, 1995.

"It's Over."

When Kevin Smith picked up the phone on the Saturday morning following Mallrats' release, he received some less-than-stellar news. Smith was told that his movie made $400,000. Smith replied, "On which screen?" Jacks clarified by saying, "That was all the screens nationwide. It's over." With a budget of $6 million, more than 200 times that of his first film, Smith's second film was financially dead in the water and would close its short-lived theatrical run with a measly $2.1 million.

As if its dismal box office performance wasn't bad enough, Mallrats also found itself on the vitriolic receiving end of many film critics, who expressed their low opinions of the film with relentless disdain. Perhaps most famously, Kenneth Turan of the LA Times wrote, "If the Sundance Institute or the AFI ever offers a course advising directors of successful first films what to avoid the second time around, “Mallrats” could be at the heart of the curriculum." In a relatively scathing one-and-a-half-star review, Roger Ebert stated, "Kevin Smith cheerfully said he'd be happy to do whatever the studios wanted, if they'd pay for his films. At the time, I thought he was joking." Stricken by disappointing box office numbers and a harsh critical reception, the man who had been the toast of the town a short time before had been relegated to the status of a media punching bag.

Comics Make a Cinematic Comeback

While Mallrats' initial underperformance with audiences and critics sent Smith back to the drawing board, he bounced back with the critically-acclaimed Chasing Amy. Made on a shoestring budget and garnering some of his best critical reception ever, Chasing Amy set Smith off on a new path and revitalized his career, leading to a prolific filmography that would include Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II, among others. In the meantime, even though comics-based filmmaking had temporarily gone underground after 1997's laughable Batman and Robin, a resurgence was brewing and beginning to take Hollywood by storm at the turn of the millennium.

Beginning with Bryan Singer's X-Men in 2000, and continuing with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, the first decade of the twenty-first century saw a major comeback among superhero films. In 2008, everything changed with Marvel Studios' decision to launch what's now well-known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The immense and wide-scale popularity of these films and their shared universe are, undoubtedly, an unparalleled phenomenon in the history of cinema. Broadly speaking, the MCU has proven to be essential in introducing audiences to properties and characters that had long been exclusively known to readers of comics, expanding and normalizing the superhero film among the public. What was once a relatively fringe cinematic undertaking has become not only commonplace, but arguably the most dominant genre in mainstream filmmaking.

Mallrats Gets a Second Wind

Reflecting on the renewed interest, appreciation, and reverence his second film has accumulated in the years since its release, Kevin Smith told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, "Sometimes, when you're first through the door, man, you take a lot of bullets." Thinking about Mallrats in hindsight, it's clearly a film that was ahead of its time in capturing a niche demographic of American society: the comics-obsessed fanboy. Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce is not just a memorable character in Smith's filmography. He's emblematic and representative of a youthful archetype that runs rampant within pop culture, a human precursor to the digital voices that would eventually come out of the woodwork as the internet normalized forums, message boards, and, eventually, independent video content on platforms like YouTube. One can't surf the web without encountering the Brodie Bruces of the world, as they're seemingly around every corner spitting diatribes about the latest Marvel or DC film, sparring with like-minded fans over the more nuanced angles of their favorite characters and franchises.

Mallrats also has the distinction of featuring one of Stan Lee's earliest cameos, which would become an iconic hallmark of Marvel films and, particularly, the MCU. Unlike his cameo in later films, typically amounting to a very brief appearance that lasts mere seconds, his moment in Mallrats comprises an actual scene that sees a surprisingly touching exchange with Brodie. Smith has said of his film's longevity and Lee's cameo:

"Mallrats when it came out — or at least the way critics felt about Mallrats when it came out — was not the way that the world seemed to feel about it. In 1995, it painted a portrait of a world where everybody knew about Marvel Comics and knew who Stan Lee was. And in 1995, my world looked like that, but the world didn’t look like that. And then, years later, the world started looking a lot more like my world and so the movie aged incredibly well. Thanks to the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Stan Lee cameo became a thing and suddenly we had one of the first of those."

As a film that only appealed to the Comic-Con audience in 1995, Mallrats' second wind in recent years has a direct correlation with the ever-increasing popularity of the superheroes that its characters loved so dearly, as well as the rising familiarity audiences have with Stan Lee. Perhaps its greatest moment in the sun since its release was its brief but perfectly situated inclusion into the MCU. In 2019's Captain Marvel, which takes place in 1995, Stan Lee briefly appears yet again in one of his trademark cameos and can be seen reading Kevin Smith's script for Mallrats. The filmmaker commented on the personal significance of this cameo when he told The Hollywood Reporter, "Having Stan Lee reading a copy of the Mallrats script, which then kind of meta-shouts out the cameo he did, and it’s the only cameo he ever did in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where we know for a fact he’s playing Stan Lee… And thus, puts the View Askewniverse firmly into the Marvel Universe. That is far better, to me, than winning the tin. That’s my kind of Oscar right there, man. And the symmetry to it, with him coming full circle from Mallrats, from one cameo to a lifetime of cameos by the end of his run, meant everything, at least for me."

Mallrats may have withered on the vine in 1995, but its embrace of comics culture has comfortably nestled it into the pop culture mainstream of 2022. From the opening title sequence that frames its actors as the subjects of comic books to its employment of a shared universe (eventually dubbed the Askewniverse) that sees the inclusion of various characters, settings, and running jokes from one film to another, Smith's film was ahead of the curve of what would become mainstays in the superhero genre.