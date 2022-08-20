He also talks about if they’ve thought about building any life-size dinosaurs to place around the city.

One of the many ways Hollywood enchants viewers is by transporting audiences to another time and place. And while the inside of a house, an office, or even an underwater cave, can be created on a soundstage in Los Angeles, one of the ways productions accomplish movie magic is by filming on location in exotic locales. Not only do you save money because you can use a practical location, but many countries also offer tax rebates.

And one of these countries with a strong tax rebate and great practical locations is Malta.

Recently, I traveled to Malta with a number of other reporters, because that’s where Universal held the home video junket for the Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition. Universal chose Malta because not only is it one of the locations in the film — where they filmed a massive chase sequence through the narrow streets — but it's also a beautiful city filled with delicious food and incredible scenery.

In addition, while Malta is Malta in Jurassic World Dominion, the country has been countless locations for a number of productions including Gladiator, Game of Thrones, Troy, Popeye, World War Z, Munich, Murder on the Orient Express, Assassin’s Creed, Foundation, Midnight Express, and Captain Phillips.

Shortly after arriving in the country, I got to speak with Johann Grech, who is the Malta Film Commissioner and CEO of Malta Film Studios. We talked about why productions should film in Malta, what the country offers in terms of a tax rebate and crews, how they’re spending 35 million euros build new soundstages, what it meant to have Malta be Malta in Jurassic World Dominion, and what he’s doing to try and get more productions to shoot there. In addition, he talks about Ridley Scott’s upcoming Napoleon movie with Joaquin Phoenix, which just filmed a big sequence in the country.

Watch our conversation above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

