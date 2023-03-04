Horror fans rejoice, Welcome Villain Films has just released a new trailer for Malum, the dark and twisted reimagining of the cult favorite 2014 horror film, Last Shift. Malum will be released to theaters on March 31, 2023.

The new trailer gives us our first look at the upcoming reboot. It begins with glances at the imagery made signature by the original: empty hallways, echoing singing, and a lone officer sitting at her desk. Cult imagery flashes on the screen. Jessica, the rookie on shift, puts a jump drive into her laptop, and shocking footage plays, cutting to footage of herself, sitting at the desk she is currently occupying. A bag is put over her head, she screams, and we are thrust into the trailer, which digs into the central tension of the film. Regardless of your familiarity with the original film, the new trailer offers a shocking new look into an expanding narrative.

Malum will add a new twist to the 2014 film Last Shift, expanding the central concept of the original film. After its initial release, Last Shift became a hit among horror fans and critics alike. The film found its niche audience on streaming platforms, which have been a boon to many horror films, giving independent films a wide audience. The 2014 film followed a rookie officer on her first assignment, watching over a police station that is about to close. However, she is in for much more than she bargained for.

Image via Welcome Villain

RELATED:

Look Alive, Foolish Mortals, the First Trailer for Disney's ‘Haunted Mansion’ Is Online

'Malum' Will Expand 'Last Shift's Lore

Malum will serve as a reboot to the film, following a reimagined version of the same story, but through an expanded lens. Malum will follow rookie officer Jessica Loren, played by Jessica Sula, who is assigned to look after a decommissioned police station for the station's last shift. The station's dark history casts a pall over the location, however, having served as the site of a local cult's demise many years prior. During the course of her shift, Jessica will find herself at the center of many terrifying and paranormal events. Not only this, but she will soon uncover her own shocking connection to the doomed and demented cult leader. Malum takes the original film and turns it on its head, taking the horror elements to an entirely new level and giving us a closer look at the cult at the center of the horrifying family.

Malum is directed by Anthony DiBlasi who also directed Last Shift. The film was co-written by DiBlasi and Scott Poiley, the same creative team behind the original film. Malum will be released to theaters on March 31, 2023. You can watch the new trailer below.