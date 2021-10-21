Disney has added even more voices to its landmark sixtieth animated feature ahead of its release. The studio announced that Colombian musical superstar Maluma will lend his voice to Encanto, Walt Disney Animation’s newest film hitting theaters this November, featuring original songs from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Maluma joins a voice cast including Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama, playing town heartthrob Mariano, the suave soon-to-be fiancé of Isabela Madrigal (Diane Guerrero), the poised and perfect sister of Mirabel (Beatriz), the film’s protagonist. While he may have no magical gift like his fiancée — who can make flowers bloom anywhere — he plays into the Madrigal family just as well, until things go downhill and Mirabel becomes the family’s only hope.

“Encanto is such a magical movie,” the musician said in a statement. “I’m from Colombia and the story is about a Colombian family. I’m proud to be part of this beautiful story. It means so much to me as I’m very passionate about sharing my country’s cultural values and story globally.”

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Encanto' Trailer Expands on Film's Magic-Filled Story and Colombian Setting

The upcoming animated film is one of several acting credits on Maluma’s growing resume, alongside an appearance in next year’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. The musician, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellín, Colombia, continues to dominate the Latin pop charts as his career grows, earning accolades and recognition from the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard and Latin Billboard Awards, the VMAs, and MTV.

Encanto also features the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard with co-director and co-writer Charise Castro Smith, and is produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer.

Encanto arrives in theaters on November 24, before arriving on Disney+ on Christmas Eve, December 24. Check out the studio’s announcement below:

KEEP READING: 'Encanto' Directors Byron Howard, Jared Bush, & Charise Castro Smith on What Makes This Story So Special

Share Share Tweet Email

'John Wick 4's Donnie Yen Kicks Back in New Set Photo After, Presumably, Kicking Major Ass The martial arts star and actor celebrated the end of a hard day at work.

Read Next