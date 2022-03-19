On the surface, Mama Bears is quite a touching documentary about a group of conservative mothers who shed their hate and prejudice against the LGBTQ community and (literally) embrace queer folks with open arms. Directed by Emmy-award winner Daresha Kyi, Mama Bears tells the story of mothers who have changed their political and ideological points of view for their children. Coming from a fundamentalist, evangelical Christian background, these mama bears have cut ties with their old life in order to keep their kids safe. And seeing the subjects fully accept and love people who for who they are will bring tears to the eyes of many.

But, it has to be said that if it wasn't for their children quite literally on the brink of suicide, would these mama bears still so proudly walk in Pride parades and give huge to random strangers while covered in glitter? It's not a slight against these women who have undoubtedly lost friends and family by simply accepting their own kids, but more a criticism of the indoctrination of a religion that believes in conversion therapy, that sexuality is a choice, and that gender is a binary. The reality is that some of these mothers had to be pushed to the very breaking point in order to finally change and that is devastating.

The star of the doc, if there was ever going to be just one, is the young Kai Shappley, a trans girl who has completely changed her mother Kimberly's view on trans people. Again, it's a bit upsetting to hear that Kai, who seemed to know that she was a girl basically from birth, was continuously disregarded and told that she was a boy until Kimberly finally realizes she's on a dangerous path when Kai prays for death. In a zealous religion that forces parents to choose god or the life of their child, it's disturbing to think that not every parent chooses their child.

Image via Amy Bench

RELATED: 7 Great Documentary and Film Double Features to Try

While Mama Bears' intentions are good, it is still painful to watch, as subject Parker Cunningham relives a moment when he was 15, crying and telling his mom that he's trying not to be gay, after repeated demands for him to choose heterosexuality. That Parker's mom Sara can freely give out hugs to strangers during a Pride parade speaks to her immense growth. But it's also clear that these women are trying to hold their connection to a religious sect that doesn't want them and vehemently says they are wrong. Mama Bears doesn't get into the semantics of discussing just how contradictory these mama bears' views are in comparison to the evangelical Christian teachings, but one subject, Tammi Morris gets close.

As a gay woman herself, Tammi's story is quite different from Kimberly's or Sara's. For one, Tammi is black, and in a picture of all the mama bears gathered together at an event, the group is quite clearly white. While Tammi mentions the mama bears Facebook group, her relationship with her own mother is not quite as changed. Her mother loves her, but it's quite clear that she hasn't fully accepted her sexuality and drops out of the documentary after being told that her words would be twisted.

Ultimately, Mama Bears is a harmless and loving documentary that seeks to open the eyes of people who might still cling to the doctrines of faith over their children. But it doesn't scrutinize and examine just how it takes the most extreme and deadly circumstances for some people to see the light. It never really claims to be deep and only lightly touches on the political landscape of Texas, but if you're hankering for some hope in humanity, here it is.

Rating: C

'The Pez Outlaw' Review: A Sunny Doc About One Man Versus a Candy Company | SXSW 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Therese Lacson (32 Articles Published) Therese Lacson is an editor for Collider. You can also find her work at Comics Beat, Nerdophiles, and Film Inquiry. When she's not writing you can find her playing video games, reading birth charts, and appearing on podcasts! More From Therese Lacson