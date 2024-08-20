The Big Picture Mama June confirms no CPS case involving Pumpkin's children

Pumpkin filed for divorce after 6 years; custody agreement in place

Mama June addresses rumors about family custody arrangements

Mama June Shannon and her family are going through a lot. Since Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away from stage four adrenal carcinoma in December 2023, the family in Mama June: Family Crisis has inched closer to falling apart. Another member of the family have another challenge ahead now. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird filed for divorce from her estranged husband Josh Efird. Viewers of the reality series have started to share rumors and speculations online, speculating that Child Protective Services is involved in Efird’s and Pumpkin’s children’s lives. Mama June took to Facebook to address the rumors.

It was reported earlier that Pumpkin filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The couple have been separated since July, and now have both moved on with different partners. The couple share four children: Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and two-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. The settlement agreement highlights that they have decided to share joint legal and physical custody.

The rumors started spreading amid Mama June’s custody battle challenges. As of right now, Mama June is fighting for custody of her grandchild Kaitlyn Elizabeth, who is the eldest daughter of her late daughter Chickadee. Her biological father is still unknown to this day. During her custody battle, Mama June made serious claims that Chickadee’s husband, Michael Cardwell, had abused her grandchild in the past. The pair were scheduled to appear in court last month, but nothing has been reported.

Mama June Confirms There Is No CPS Case Involving Pumpkin’s Children

Addressing the rumours, Mama June said, “There is no CPS case. The kids don’t live with Josh’s mama. Josh doesn’t live with his mama, he lives with Keely, and Pumpkin lives in the family home. But right now, every other week they stay at the family home with kids on the weeks they have them, cause the kids don’t do well if they ain’t at home to go to sleep that is their safe spot, always has been, even when we have done family vacations n pumpkin and Josh have the kids 100% of the time every other week like parents are supposed to.”

In the post, she also said, “Some people close to the situation is going to spin it the way they want but everything I mean everything that is in the dark will come to the light eventually and believe that.” She also clarifies that Gam Gam. Efird’s mother watches the kids whilst their parents are working. The children are also with at least one of the parents “100 percent of the time,” aside from work.

The divorce settlement states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The estranged married couple agreed in their settlement agreement to divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurriculars, and school activities between them. They also lease a house under their names, but the settlement agreement says that Efird will be removed from the contract. There will also be no alimony for both Pumpkin and Efird. In the comments section, she said their divorce should be finalized in a little over a month.

Mama June: From Hot To Not: Family Crisis is available to stream on WeTV in the U.S.

Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis The series returns to explore the intense personal and legal challenges facing Mama June and her family. Amidst the chaos, her daughters confront their own dilemmas about loyalty, forgiveness, and self-preservation. The family's bonds are tested as they navigate the complex landscape of public scrutiny and private pain, highlighting the harsh realities of celebrity and adversity. Release Date February 24, 2017 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Josh Efird , Alana Thompson , June Shannon , Lauryn Shannon , Jennifer Lamb Thompson , Jo Shannon , Ella Efrid Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

WATCH ON WETV