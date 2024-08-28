Alana Thompson’s awkward and strained relationship with her mother, Mama June Shannon, is the least of her problems right now. The Mama June: Family Crisis star is experiencing a housing crisis with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, as they now have less than a week to find a place to live. Fans can recall that Thomspon moved to Denver, Colorado to study to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University, but she was not living in dorms. She was renting a house in Colorado, and she had not renewed the lease due to her dog needing a bigger place.

In a TikTok video she posted on her @lanaaaaaa.0 account, which her mother later reposted, Thompson pleads for help. She states that she and her boyfriend have run into an issue finding a place that will approve her rental application. They meet the requirements to rent a place, as they make “multiple times the rent”. However, they are still unable to get approval for a place using her credit as she “has no credit”.

“We have been looking, looking, looking, we have been looking up and down any and everywhere, but we are running into problems,” she said. “The main problem is Dralin has student loans on his credit and the balance is greater than $1,000, so they will not accept our freaking application.”

The ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Star’s Deadline is Approaching

With the deadline approaching to find another place, the Mama June: Family Crisis star is starting to worry. As stated in her TikTok video, Thompson says, “I have went through multiple realtors, nothing has worked out. Literally, I have searched high and low all over Denver and nothing has worked out… Literally, I’m willing to drive two hours to school at this point. I just need a house, ok? I need a house and I don’t need it to break my pockets because I still have to pay for school.”

Mama June’s comments on Instagram started flooding with advice from viewers, with many of them blaming Carswell for Thompson’s inability to rent a place. Many have stated that Thompson “should live in dorms” and send her boyfriend home “back to Georgia”. Others have said that student loans have “nothing to do” with Thompson not getting approved for a place. Instead, it is Carswell’s criminal record that is preventing her from getting approved.

One user on TikTok commented, “Why do you think that’s not working??? His record is why! No student loans”. Thompson responded with screenshots of her getting denied from renting a place, with reasons including her credit history and rental history. Other reasons included criminal history.

As Mama June reposted Thompson’s TikTok on her Instagram, many fans are also asking her to help her daughter, as someone commented, "Maybe have your mom or boyfriend's mom co-sign for a place." Many fans remember that Mama June and Thompson’s relationship became strained following accusations that Mama June stole Thompson’s money. The financial drama between the pair caused further drama, as Mama June faced divorce for her lies.

Thompson posted on TikTok over a day ago. However, she made the video on August 20. As of August 27, she had only five days to find a new place to live, meaning that she has until September 1.

Mama June: From Hot To Not: Family Crisis is available to stream on WeTV in the U.S.

