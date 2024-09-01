The last few months have not been easy for Mama June Shannon and her family. Her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, filed for divorce from husband Josh Efird. Currently, her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, is in a housing crisis. Despite the recent drama, the family are still grieving the tragic death of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away at age 29 from adrenal carcinoma in December 2023. On what would have been her 30th birthday, her mother shared a touching tribute to the late Mama June: Family Crisis star on her social media.

On August 28, the family matriarch reposted a reel on her Instagram story about grief from the Instagram account @agriefsupport, Mama June wrote, “Definitely how I feel some days as I miss @annamarie35 everyday n today she turns 30.” Many viewers of Mama June: Family Crisis could empathize, as they have watched her diagnosis and her death affect the family.

The video itself read, “I miss you. I just miss you. I’m doing the best I can, I’m taking tiny, wobbly steps forward, but if you asked me how I’m doing… I just really f-ing miss you. I get through days, but there’s always that place where you should be, a space that no amount of time or effort will ever fill.”

The ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Family Continues To Mourn After the Tragic Death

In March 2023, it was reported that Cardwell was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma after experiencing intense stomach aches and back pain. Her family recognized that her health was declining in August 2022. Before she was diagnosed, her cancer already spread to her spleen, liver, and lungs.

After months of treatment, Mama June shared that the chemotherapy appeared to be working. However, Cardwell was told in July of the same year that her cancer was terminal. After receiving the devastating news, Cardwell stopped treatment and entered hospice.

Cardwell’s illness has devastated the family, as shown in Mama June: Family Crisis. Cardwell's rapidly declining health shocked and saddened her family and the viewers. However, it was the scene where Cardwell did not decorate for Christmas despite it being her favorite holiday that it dawned upon viewers and her sisters that Cardwell's death was near. Sadly, on December 9, Cardwell passed away. Her mother took to Instagram to break the tragic news, stating, “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

Cardwell is survived by her two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee. Shortly before her death, custody of her two children was one of the main topics of discussion. With Kylee's father involved in her life, it is Kaitlyn whose biological father is unknown.

Just weeks after Cardwell’s passing, Cardwell’s ex and Kylee's dad, Michael Cardwell, filed a lawsuit against Mama June for custody of Kaitlyn, arguing that he was fully capable of taking care of her. Recent reports state that Kaitlyn wished to be in her grandmother’s custody, but because of her young age, she does not get the final say. The custody battle is ongoing, so viewers can stay updated with Collider for more news on the custody case.

Mama June: From Hot To Not: Family Crisis is available to stream on WeTV in the U.S.

