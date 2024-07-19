The Big Picture Anna Cardwell's ashes spread in Panama City; Mama June emotional.

Mama June: Family Crisis Season finale is all set to release on July 19, 2024 and we can’t help but make sure there’s a pack of tissues to cosy up to. In a recently released, sneak peek of the final episode — the whole family can be seen taking a trip to Panama City, Florida, to spread Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s ashes. The entire lot is gathered in a boat as they bid adieu to the reality TV star. Her sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson bids a lighthearted farewell as she exclaims:

"Love you, Annie! I'm in nursing school, so you can't haunt me!"

Anna's older daughter Kaitlyn mutters, "I love you," as she scatters her late mother’s ashes with Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid following closely behind. The whole family is seen paying their final respects and tributes as Jessica Shannon encourages Anna to go "swim with the dolphins" whilst spreading the ashes. On the other hand, Mama June Shannon displays bouts of emotion as she awaits her turn, ultimately breaking down in tears.

However, the most emotional bit and hook in the newly released sneak peek by PEOPLE is when Mama June Shannon says that her late daughter’s soul will not find peace until all of her affairs are in order — specifically, the looming custody battle of her older daughter, Kaitlyn. As the clip comes to an end, the whole family gazes at dolphins at sea as they recount Anna’s love for the mammal.

Anna Cardwell, June's Oldest Daughter, Died of Stage 4 Adrenal Carcinoma

On December 9, 2023, Anna Cardwell, Shannon’s oldest daughter sadly died of stage 4 adrenal carcinoma at the young age of 29. Shannon had shared a tear-jerking Instagram post at the time as she broke the news of her death, detailing that her late daughter had a peaceful death at home surrounded by friends and family.

Cardwell is survived by two beautiful daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, who were by her bedside during the time of her death. The mother of two was fortunate enough to celebrate Kaitlyn’s elementary school graduation and Kylee’s finishing of first grade back in May 2023. The late reality TV star had emotionally expressed her pride at witnessing her daughters’ milestones at the time. However, unfortunately, she won’t be around to witness the rest of their lives.

On December 17, 2023, Cardwell’s ex, Michael Cardwell, filed a lawsuit against Shannon for custody of Kaitlyn as he argued that he was fully capable and committed to taking care of the child. And even noted that in addition to sharing a close relationship with Kaitlyn he continues to pay for her schooling as well. Michael is the biological father of the couple’s younger daughter, Kylee, as Kaitlyn’s father’s identity is publicly unknown. However, Anna’s mother thinks otherwise and wants the custody of her daughter’s children herself.

The season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 airs tonight, July 19, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The previous seasons and episodes of the show are available to stream on WEtv.

