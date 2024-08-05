The Big Picture Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Josh Efird have decided to share custody of their four children after filing for divorce in Georgia.

Mama June's marriage to Justin Stroud took a hit due to financial issues, almost leading to divorce.

Despite Pumpkin's public praise for Josh as a great father, their marriage was irreparably broken, and is ending in divorce.

Relationships and marriages tend not to do so well on Mama June: Family Crisis. Mama June’s surprise vow renewal backfired, as her husband was not happy with the plans. Now after six years of marriage, TMZ reports that Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has filed for divorce from her husband, Josh Efird. The couple have been separated since July.

The couple share four children. Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and two-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. Therefore, the couple have decided to share joint legal and physical custody. TMZ has obtained documents on their divorce, which state that they have a “parenting plan” that they agreed on, and also waived the right to request child support.

This news comes after Mama June’s marriage to Justin Stroud became strained due to deceit and financial choices. Fans know that Mama June and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson have been strained with Stroud taking Thompson’s side. Stroud has not been happy with June since she allegedly took Thompson’s earnings as a child actor and warned her to make things right. Because of that, the couple almost got divorced.

Pumpkin’s Marriage Is Broken

In the documents that TMZ obtained, the couple agreed that it was best to share custody as their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The settlement agreement also states that they will divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurriculars, and school activities between them. The pair first married in June 2018 before Pumpkin filed for divorce in August 2024 in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

The documents also state that the estranged couple leases a home under their names, but Efird will be the one moving out. Pumpkin and Efird will work together to remove Efird from the contract, and he now has 60 days to remove his belongings from the house. There will also be no alimony for both Pumpkin and Efird.

The couple have made several appearances on Mama June: Family Crisis, but they have not been the center of the show. Recent episodes show the family dealing with the aftermath of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s tragic diagnosis and eventual death from cancer. Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma last year, but tragically died in December, months after her diagnosis at 29 years old.

Pumpkin has publicly praised Efird for being a great father to their children online. Calling him “the BEST father I’ve known” in 2022 on Instagram, she said, “All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana. You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is. I’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much.” However, that was not enough to save their marriage.

