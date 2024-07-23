The Big Picture Shannon's romantic gesture of a vow renewal with Stroud backfires, leaving him embarrassed and feeling blindsided.

Stroud feels his voice is not heard as Shannon enthusiastically plans the ceremony, highlighting deeper issues in their marriage.

The season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 reveals tensions between Shannon and Stroud amid personal and legal challenges.

Things are looking pretty bad for Mama June Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud. The season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6, which aired on July 19, 2024, revealed how Shannon’s romantic ideas to salvage her relationship were not met with a good response from her husband. In turn, it totally backfired, leaving him feeling embarrassed on the reality series.

The episode initially saw the familydealing with the death of Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell. The mood was somber as the family was prepared to bid a final goodbye to the deceased mother of two in a ceremony of sorts. However, things take a wild turn when the matriarch announces that she actually assembled her loved ones to witness a vow renewal between her and Stroud and not "to bless Anna.”

Shannon goes on to add that the vow renewal is meant to be an amazing day filled with fun and frolic as she basks in her celebrations. This tone-deaf and despicable act leaves a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth — fans and family alike. But the one who was most embarrassed by the whole ordeal was Justin Stroud himself as he exclaims: “What the hell, June?”

Justin Stroud Feels Like His Voice Is Not Being Heard

Close

Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud’s marriage was already on a rocky path, and the surprise vow renewal made matters a thousand times worse. Stroud felt blindsided by the whole affair as he participated in the ceremony set up enthusiastically by Shannon. Her husband appeared evidently displeased and confused throughout the affair.

On the other hand, Mama June Shannon was in high spirits as she delivered a tearful proclamation of her affection. The elated matriarch professed that she would marry Stroud “over and over again” regardless of the day of the week. She even included in her vows how grateful she feels for husband being so supportive during Chickadee’s cancer and her death. The reality TV star also shared her appreciation for his help amid the ongoing legal battle against her late daughter’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, for the custody of granddaughter Kaitlyn.

On the other hand, Stroud viewed the whole fiasco as a surface-level gesture that served as a temporary fix to aid in the deeper issues in their marriage. He offers half-hearted statements as Mama June Shannon awkwardly urges him to speak from the heart. Post the vow renewal, he made sure to let Shannon know how he felt in these exact words:

“When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife knows, not just something the wife goes and plans.”

Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis The series returns to explore the intense personal and legal challenges facing Mama June and her family. Amidst the chaos, her daughters confront their own dilemmas about loyalty, forgiveness, and self-preservation. The family's bonds are tested as they navigate the complex landscape of public scrutiny and private pain, highlighting the harsh realities of celebrity and adversity. Release Date February 24, 2017 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Josh Efird , Alana Thompson , June Shannon , Lauryn Shannon , Jennifer Lamb Thompson , Jo Shannon , Ella Efrid Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

The season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 aired on July 19. All seasons of the show are currently available to stream in The USA on Philo.

Watch on Philo