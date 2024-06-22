The Big Picture Mama June's husband stands by daughter Honey Boo Boo.

Stroud warns Shannon to make things right or face consequences.

Mama June's financial decisions strain family relationships.

TLC reality star June Shannon aka Mama June’s husband Justin Stroud is getting real about the cracks in their relationship following June’s drama with daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The couple almost got a divorce when Mama June refused to make things right with 18-year-old Thompson, who first accused her mother of stealing money from her Coogan account in March on an episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis.

Things got heated between the couple during the Friday, June 14 episode, as Stroud made it clear that he was on Thompson’s side. The reality husband told Mama June to “make it right” and return Thompson the money she had earned as a child actor. Later on, in the same episode, Stroud is seen confiding in his mother about how stressful the situation has been for the family.

Stroud confessed that he had warned Shannon to give Thompson her money back, or else he would leave her. He added that his wife lives on another planet sometimes, refusing to own up to her mistakes. “You know, it’s my wife. But, like, right is right, and wrong is wrong,” the reality husband expressed his sentiments. While Stroud’s mother thinks that his wife is probably just scared of the consequences of her actions, it’s clear that he doesn’t want to deal with her mess anymore.

Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis The series returns to explore the intense personal and legal challenges facing Mama June and her family. Amidst the chaos, her daughters confront their own dilemmas about loyalty, forgiveness, and self-preservation. The family's bonds are tested as they navigate the complex landscape of public scrutiny and private pain, highlighting the harsh realities of celebrity and adversity. Release Date February 24, 2017 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Josh Efird , Alana Thompson , June Shannon , Lauryn Shannon , Jennifer Lamb Thompson , Jo Shannon , Ella Efrid Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 7

The Drama Between Honey Boo Boo and Mama June Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has accused Mama June of stealing more than $30,000 of her hard-earned money. Mama June’s initial response was to deny the allegations. However, The reality mom later posted a detailed video about the situation on TikTok, acknowledging that she owes her youngest daughter $30,000. She further clarified that she was planning on paying Thompson back. However, her eldest daughter Anna “Chikadee” Cardwell’s battle with cancer, following her sudden death, had proven to be an obstacle.

Mama June then opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, claiming that time was a “dark place” in her life. The reality mom, who now stars in her own TLC show, claims that she used Thompson’s earnings from Dancing With The Stars: Juniors and The Masked Singer to cover the family’s various living expenses and not just her own. Mama June explained that she had been advised by parents of other child stars to only put a portion of the money into Thompson’s account while using the rest to “live off.”

Thompson, who was by her mother’s side during the interview, acknowledged that she has been trying to move past the situation. She replied to her mother’s statement in the following words:

“I worked really hard for what I have and the money that I have, so I was assuming or under the assumption she put 100 percent of the money in there, but that's not how that worked.”

Thompson also added that she’s not at liberty to reveal whether she has been paid back yet. To keep up with the drama as it unfolds, catch Mama June: From Hot To Not: Family Crisis airing on WeTV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch on WeTV