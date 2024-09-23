Mama June Shannon is rejoicing after finally gaining custody of her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had been embroiled in a long-drawn court battle against her deceased daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

On September 21, 2024, InTouch received court documents and exclusively reported that a Georgia judge awarded Shannon full custody of granddaughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth on Friday, September 20, 2024. The judge’s ruling states that Michael Cardwell never provided significant financial support to his stepdaughter despite being in his custody for as long as five weeks to spend time with her younger sister, Kylee Cardwell. It was also revealed that a family therapist testified that the child fears being separated from her grandmother and expressed that she wants to continue living with the reality star. The judge further solidified the ruling and also mentioned Michael Cardwell’s limitations in the following words:

“Plaintiff [Michael] will have no right to visitation as such, unless otherwise expressly agreed to by the parties and the minor child.”

Anna Cardwell, who tragically passed away at age 29 on December 9, 2023, left behind her daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, from a previous relationship, and Kylee Cardwell, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell. Cardwell had filed to regain custody and visitation rights of his stepdaughter in December 2023, arguing how Anna Cardwell’s daughters shouldn't be separated, even claiming that his ex-wife and Shannon had a problematic relationship. Shannon had alleged in her own suit that her former son-in-law was abusive toward her deceased daughter while they were married, which was denied by Michael Cardwell’s attorney, and stated that he and Anna Cardwell shared a great relationship.

Pumpkin Efird Files for Divorce From Husband Josh Efird

Another one of Mama June Shannon’s daughters’ marriage is coming to an end. On August 1, 2024, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Josh Efird, as exclusively reported by TMZ. The duo, who got married in June 2018, has frequently appeared on Mama June: Family Crisis.

According to the documents, the former couple agreed to share joint custody of their four children, Ella Grace Efird, Bentley Jameson Efird, and twins Sylus Ray Efird and Stella Renae Efird. The documents also revealed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Their divorce settlement agreement also contains a detailed plan for the division of their kids’ medical expenses and extracurricular and school activities.

It was also revealed that though Lauryn and Josh Efird shared the lease on their home, the latter will probably move out. Both parties have also agreed that there will be no alimony or child support requests.

