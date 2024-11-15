As Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s first anniversary of her death approaches, Mama June Shannon is looking to move out of the house where her eldest daughter passed away. Cardwell died after a long battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on December 9, 2023, and Mama June is ready for a fresh start. Things have gotten so bad that she has taken to social media to ask fans to help her find a new house.

In a recent Facebook post, the reality mom shared how difficult 2024 has been for her family. She confessed that living in the same house they said goodbye to Cardwell in has felt like “a Groundhog moment every day,” where they keep reliving Chickadee’s death. The reality TV star shared that she had made a vow to her family that they would not be living in their Georgia home by the first anniversary of her death. She confessed that she wanted to leave the house the day Cardwell passed away, but forced herself to stay and deal with her emotions as she grieved her daughter’s loss.

Mama June Is Asking For Help

Close

Mama June added that while a lot of people are able to live in the house their loved ones pass away in, it was becoming impossible for her family. Shannon confessed that the rest of her daughters don’t come by the house because it’s just too hard for them to be reminded of Chickadee’s pain. She took the opportunity to ask people to help her find a 4 or 3-bedroom house before December 8, 2024, a day prior to Chickadee’s passing.

Mama June’s Relationship With Daughter Alanna Thompson Is Being Explored in ‘Dark Side of Reality TV’

The November 12, 2024, episode of VICE’s show Dark Side of Reality TV, focuses on Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s rise to fame after starting on Toddlers & Tiaras Season 5. As reported by US Weekly, Jack Tarantino, a former TLC executive, shared that Thompson’s fame was mainly because the audience loved the dynamic between her, June Shannon, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid. In his exact words: “They were real and they were authentic. There was no artifice at all.”

In a teaser clip for the episode, a woman was heard praising Thompson for how interesting she was to watch as a kid. Kayla Sims, whose daughter EverRose Sims was also part of Toddlers & Tiaras recalled how real Honey Boo Boo was, even as a child. Sims talked about getting to know Thompson and praised her and Shannon for staying true to themselves.

The episode shed light on how Mama June Shannon and her family skyrocketed to fame after Toddlers & Tiaras. They landed their spinoff on TLC titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo which ran on the network from 2012 to 2014. After it was canceled, the family starred in We TV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered in 2017 and followed Mama June’s weight-loss journey. All episodes of Mama June: From Hot to Not are available to stream on Hulu.

Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis The series returns to explore the intense personal and legal challenges facing Mama June and her family. Amidst the chaos, her daughters confront their own dilemmas about loyalty, forgiveness, and self-preservation. The family's bonds are tested as they navigate the complex landscape of public scrutiny and private pain, highlighting the harsh realities of celebrity and adversity. Release Date February 24, 2017 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Josh Efird , Alana Thompson , June Shannon , Lauryn Shannon , Jennifer Lamb Thompson , Jo Shannon , Ella Efrid Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu