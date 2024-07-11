The Big Picture Mama June uses Ozempic for drastic weight loss, sparking controversy among fans.

Mama June's history of unhealthy weight-loss practices raises concerns about her approach.

Fans criticize Mama June for choosing quick fixes over healthier habits, questioning her methods and intentions.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon is no stranger to being in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ever since the premiere of the show back in 2012, the reality mom has been embroiled in all kinds of controversies. From being linked to a sex offender, to drug possession charges and, most recently, admitting to stealing her daughter Alanna Thompson’s earnings — Mama June is a polarizing figure in reality TV. And just when things seemed like they couldn’t get any worse for her, she is currently facing a lot of scrutiny from the public for her dramatic weight loss.

Since 2017, Mama June has starred in her own reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The show followed the reality mom through her weight loss transformation as she lost over 300 lbs. The show was later rebranded to Mama June: Road to Redemption and currently follows the mother of four as she tries to build a relationship with her children. However, a lot of fans have always felt like the premise of Mama June: From Not to Hot has perpetuated fat-shaming. Instead of focusing on Shannon’s inner growth or health, the show was more about the reality star wanting to look hot. To add to that, Mama June has also recently opened up about using Ozempic to lose weight. And at this point, the fans are forced to whether her weight loss obsession is doing more harm than good.

Weight Loss Strategy is Different This Time

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early June, the reality mom disclosed that she had shed nearly 30 pounds in just nine weeks. Mama June: Family Crisis star revealed that the drastic transformation was thanks to weight-loss medication. However, the reality star did express that while she has been losing weight, it’s only around three to four pounds each week, which she thinks is not enough. Of course, Shannon’s revelation sparked a lot of curiosity about the medication in question.

In addition to taking the new medication, Mama June shared that she's also working out "three to four times a week" and has drastically changed her eating habits. This marks a shift from her 2015 gastric sleeve surgery, which was a much faster way of losing weight. However, in the interview, the reality star claimed that she’s now adopting a more gradual and sustainable approach to weight loss. Mama June hopes that this slow and steady method will work well, especially after gaining between 120 and 130 pounds over the past year. June’s goal is to weigh at an ideal spot and in her own words, “I still have about 74.2 pounds to go.”

Ozempic Is The Drug Behind Her Drastic Weight Loss

Now, while Mama June has claimed that she’s trying to take a “slow and steady” approach with weight loss, the drug she’s using in the process is anything but that. On April 16, 2024, the 44-year-old reality star posted a video on Instagram revealing that she has been taking semaglutide, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity. The drug is commonly known by the name Ozempic and has become increasingly popular over the past year for weight loss, especially in the entertainment industry. Mama June said she decided to take the drug after struggling with weight fluctuations over the past year. The reality star explained that she gained a significant amount of weight due to the stress of her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s battle with cancer before she passed away in December 2023. The reality star admitted she was constantly eating out and wasn’t focused on her own health.

After unsuccessfully trying to lose weight on her own, Mama June contacted her doctor about semaglutide. She noticed people all over social media using drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. In her own words, “I decided to go with semaglutide a couple months ago through my main doctor,” she shared, urging people to be safe and consult their primary care physician before starting the medication.

Mama June’s Stance on Ozempic Is Concerning

After Mama June Shannon started sharing her Ozempic journey with the world, a lot of fans found the whole thing a little hypocritical. This is because, in the past, the reality star had claimed that the drug was “not for her.” In a May 2023 interview with Daily Mail, Mama June expressed that she wasn’t interested in weight loss drugs! In her exact words, "I don't want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I've heard about so many bad side effects.” However, it’s obvious that either her feelings have changed, or she just cares more about losing her weight at this point.

When Shannon posted the video to her Instagram, a lot of fans rushed to the comments to call her out for using the diabetes drug to lose weight. A user commented, “Must be nice to be able to pay for this medicine for weight loss. Meanwhile, there is a shortage for people who need it for diabetes.” Others criticized June for taking the easy way out without actually trying to get healthier and change her bad eating habits. Even June’s own daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid seems to think her mom is going a little overboard with her weight loss. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pumpkin confessed that her mother tends to be really strict on herself and that’s exactly what’s happening with her use of Ozempic.

The Reality Star Has a History of Using Unhealthy Weight Loss Practices

This isn’t the first time Mama June has taken such drastic measures to lose weight, though. In the past, People have reported that the reality mom would regularly skip meals to make sure she wasn’t putting on a few extra pounds. In addition to that, June herself told the outlet how obsessed she was with checking her weight, adding that “she gets on the scale religiously.”

Not to mention that she has spent more than $75,000 on procedures such as her gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation, and skin removal surgery on what she has referred to as her “turkey neck”, “bat wings” and stomach — removing a total of 9lbs of skin. All of this has led the fans to believe that Shannon’s approach to weight loss is less about her current health and more about the way she looks at the world outside. A lot of critics have believed that June has perpetuated body-shaming on her reality show, promoting unrealistic beauty standards and unhealthy ways to lose weight.

As a public figure, Mama June has a responsibility to promote healthy ways of managing weight, without adding any negative connotations to it. However, with her focus on quick fixes and extreme measures, Mama June's weight-loss obsession might ultimately do more harm than good, both for herself and her audience.

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 is currently airing on WE TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream in The USA on Philo.

