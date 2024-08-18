The Big Picture Lala Kent's new project on Amazon features familiar faces from Vanderpump Rules and The Valley.

The series Mama's Still Got It is a hybrid talk show and QVC home-shopping format.

Lala invites friends to discuss her preparations for her second baby while showcasing products viewers can purchase.

Lala Kent is a divisive figure for the Vanderpump Rules fandom. On the one hand, Lala is beloved by fans for her snappy come-backs and tough exterior which hides a tender heart. But on the other hand, she has proven to be a somewhat fickle friend, seemingly switching sides in friendships to play along with the production's needs on her reality series. In the wake of Scandoval, the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in Season 10, Lala has been a central figure in trying to bridge the gap in the cast who now refuse to film with the co-star who betrayed not only his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, but also the friend group itself, putting the series and their livelihood in jeopardy.

Lala's efforts to make peace with Sandoval herself, and to encourage Ariana to move past her anger for the sake of filming, have landed her in hot water with the fandom, who have largely rallied around Ariana post break-up. And while her fiery temper is a part of her charm, when it is turned towards a fan-favorite it is not received well. Lately, Lala has even gone so far as to imply that Ariana's refusal to film with her repugnant ex-boyfriend has threatened the well-being of her children, since the production has gone on hiatus while they figure out what to do with the floundering cast who admittedly are no longer friends. But, Lala is nothing if not resourceful, and even with Vanderpump Rules on an indefinite pause, she has another project in the works with Amazon.

Lala's New Project Features Bravo Alums

In a two-part series for Amazon Live, Lala is branching out into a new avenue with Mama's Still Got It. The series is a hybrid talk-show format, where Lala invites friends to discuss her preparations for her second baby, while also sharing products she uses and consumers can buy from Amazon. The series trailer suggests it blends features of talk-show and QVC home-shopping formats. Two of the friends Lala has brought onto the series will be familiar faces to viewers who follow Vanderpump Rules and The Valley. In a segment where the ladies talk about the glow that pregnant women have, Vanderpump alum Kristina Kelly helps Lala apply make-up to emphasize this quality. And Michelle Lally from The Valley appears to discuss falling in love, and commits to being Lala's wing woman as she searches for her own romantic partner.

Mama's Still Got It is available to stream on Amazon Live

