Mamma Mia, here we go again! Amanda Seyfried has hinted at the possibility of a Mamma Mia 3. Seyfried recently explained her absence from the Golden Globes stating that she is currently working on an unnamed musical in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Sunday’s Critic’s Choice Awards. During the interview Seyfried provided more details on the project, saying that her Golden Globes absence was not related to Mamma Mia. The mysterious musical that Seyfried is currently working on was revealed to be a stage play based on Thelma and Louise, which will also star Evan Rachel Wood. Seyfried elaborated more on her absence, saying:

“It was a little too mysterious. It was just honestly, I just wanted to give a bonafide explanation as to why I missed it. I didn’t want that generic ‘Can’t be here tonight.' It’s just like, no I can’t be here tonight because of an incredible reason, and the incredible reason is that I’m living my life’s fantasy.”

When asked about the possibility of a third Mamma Mia! installment, Seyfried didn’t rule it out, saying “I have absolutely no power, but we are waiting for the call. Do you know what I mean? There are enough ABBA songs, Judy Craymer is 100% on board. I don’t know what the Universal people are doing.” Seyfried has not shut down the possibility, however, the timeline for a Mamma Mia sequel may still be a long way away as Seyfried is currently working on several musical projects. During the interview, Seyfried also expressed interest in the upcoming feature adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical. Seyfried stated that she “would be very open” to making a cameo in the film, but she “truly does not know for sure” whether she will be able to. Speaking about Mean Girls, Seyfried said:

“It’s evolved so much in a new way over the years. That was my first movie. It’s so beloved and I just don’t see it ever ending. I hope it never stops evolving.”

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Everything 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Got Wrong

Amanda Seyfried is most famous for playing Sophie in 2008’s hit musical film Mamma Mia!, where she stars alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård. The film is based on a 1999 musical of the same name and heavily features the songs of the 1970s pop group ABBA. Mamma Mia! follows the story of a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding under the possibility that one of them is her father. The film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and co-produced by Craymer and Gary Goetzman. A sequel called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018, and takes place five years after the original film.

The Mean Girls musical movie does not yet have a release date but stay tuned at Collider for further updates.