Lovers of naughties media continue winning as even the actors are holding out hope. The movie musical, Mamma Mia! was a smash hit, with a sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, ten years later. Both the 2008 movie and the 2018 sequel featured pretty much the same cast, with new members added, such as Cher, to the sequel. Starring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, the film featured music from the Swedish band ABBA. The sequel, which was Seyfried's return as Sophie with a cameo from Streep at the end as Donna, remixed the songs to put them in a new context. But now it begs the question: Will there ever be a Mamma Mia 3? Talking with Collider's Christina Radish for Long Bright River, Seyfried revealed her hopes for a threequel:

"I’m 100% optimistic. I think the second one proves that there’s always a need or a desire. I’m holding out hope. I’m not holding my breath for it to happen at any specific point, but I do believe, in my heart of hearts, that we’re all going to band together to make it happen. I do. Because there’s just a desire from us, from the creators too, and when there’s enough of a desire, it usually takes place, especially if it’s so positive. I can’t wait. I don’t know what my life was like at that point, but it’s just time to go back to Greece. We haven’t been to Greece since 2008. I also am 100% positive we’ll do it in Greece to bring home. Croatia was great. Don’t get me wrong, Croatia is an amazing place. But it’s set in Greece, so let’s just go back to Greece."

What Could 'Mamma Mia 3' Be About?