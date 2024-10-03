Here we go again? Mamma Mia! 3 is on the table but for one of its stars, it's not quite as close as they'd like. Amanda Seyfried is excited about the possibility of returning to one of her favourite roles in the bonkers-level successful musical franchise, but she's admitted she actually hasn't seen a finished screenplay yet. Speaking to ABC News, Seyfried expressed her optimism about Mamma Mia! 3. “Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” she said, crossing her fingers for luck. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.” Despite not having the script in hand, Seyfried remains hopeful that the third movie will come to life.

It's the latest bit of news we've had on the potential third installment of the series. In May, Meryl Streep told Deadline that discussions for the sequel are “imminent” and that the team “have an idea” for the script. Last September, Streep shared with Vogue that she’s “up for anything” regarding reprising her role as Donna. “If there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there,” she added. Streep also mentioned creative possibilities, such as Donna’s reincarnation or introducing a twin sister.

Producer Judy Craymer also made the suggestion that the next film could explore “Lily James’s version of Donna in those middle years” or go into what happens to Donna and Sam after the first movie. Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley expressed the studio’s enthusiasm for a third film — unsurprisingly, given the money the series has made — while producer Gary Goetzman confirmed that “there have been some conversations” and believes the sequel “will happen.”

Please, Please, Please Cast Sabrina Carpenter in 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Image via Sabrina Carpenter

Seyfried also hinted that Sabrina Carpenter could be primed for a role in the movie. Pop music's latest big thing performed the title track, 'Mamma Mia!' while playing a sold-out gig at Madison Square Garden, and Seyfried was enthusiastic about it, saying she could play her daughter in the movie.

Although Seyfried is only thirteen years older than Carpenter, she believes that age won’t be a barrier. Reflecting on the previous films, where Cher played Streep’s mother despite being just three years older, Seyfried said, “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan.”

