The Big Picture Christine Baranski hints at possible Mamma Mia! 3 during recent interview with promising updates for fans.

Judy Kramer's track record of success with Mamma Mia! films makes a third installment seem likely.

Though no release date has been confirmed yet, fans can look forward to potentially returning to Kalokairi.

Could audiences head back to Kalokairi in the near future? Christine Baranski thinks so. The performer who played Tanya Chesham-Leigh in both Mamma Mia! movies provided a promising update regarding a third installment during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While nothing is set in stone at the moment, the making of another romantic story based on the music of ABBA could become a reality sooner rather than later. Heres' what Baranski had to say when asked about the development of a third Mamma Mia! film:

I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, “Oh, I wish it could happen!” Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together.

After all, Judy Kramer and the team behind the musicals know exactly what they're doing. The first Mamma Mia! earned $694 million at the global box office when it was released over a decade ago. Considering how modest the budget for the adaptation was, it immediately became a massive hit for Universal Pictures. The story of Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) and her quest to find out who her father was also became a beloved pop culture treasure, with a devoted fan base constantly asking to visit the character once again.

Their wish came true a decade later, when the studio released Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. Serving as both a prequel and a sequel to the first movie, the second installment introduced Lily James as a younger version of Donna Sheridan. The character was portrayed by Meryl Streep in the first movie. While Donna was revealed to have passed away between the two Mamma Mia! stories, that didn't stop Streep from reprising her role for a couple of very emotional sequences.

When Will 'Mamma Mia 3' Be Released?

A release date for a potential third Mamma Mia! movie hasn't been released by Universal Pictures. It might take some time for the company to officially announce the project, but Baranski's update regarding the feature is the most promising one so far. While the idea of another Mamma Mia! film has been floating around since Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again was released, the project hasn't moved forward. But Judy Kramer coming up with a premise for what's next for Sophie is more concrete than the creative team merely thinking about moving forward with another sequel.

Mamma Mia 3 doesn't currently have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

