Nothing spells camp and nostalgia like Mamma Mia!, while the musical sub-genre isn’t for everyone, the fans of the film and its sequel are always willing to see a third movie in the franchise starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. While Hollywood is in the phase where everything old is reliable and worthy for a sequel, the murmurs around a possible Mamma Mia 3 are going strong. Finally, Seyfried shed some light on why the threequel is getting stalled.

“Show me the money!” Seyfried joked when asked about why the wheels on the third film aren’t swiftly rolling. The actor went on to assure, “Producer Judy Craymer is always working on it, but Universal still has to release Wicked 2.” Jon M Chu’s Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande had been a major Oscar contender, winning two, for the studio that has already announced the sequel. So naturally, delivering the sequel will be the studios’ priority. Seyfried further explained,

“The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made. It’s an either/or situation with musicals. And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush. And it’s just going to cost double.”

Meryl Streep Will Return for ‘Mamma Mia 3’