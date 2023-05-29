Every trilogy needs a proper conclusion. Closure is important in any narrative, and it’s especially critical for long-form narratives. It’s fun to hang out with certain characters for lengthy bursts of time. However, no bond with another flesh-and-blood human being lasts forever…why should time spent with fictional figures be any different? Even underwhelming cappers to a trilogy, like The Rise of Skywalker, can be useful in contextualizing the creative aims of both the entire franchise and the different artists who brought this saga to life.

All of this should make clear the urgency behind getting the Mamma Mia! saga the threequel it desperately needs. Producers and directors behind these two movie musicals are constantly teasing that there’s an idea brewing for a follow-up to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again somewhere in the caverns of Hollywood. It’s put up or shut up time, folks. It’s time for Mamma Mia! 3: The Search for Spock to become a reality. It’s not just because this franchise needs to be rounded up to a nice clean three installments or the necessity of dramatic closure on unresolved Mamma Mia! plot issues. There’s a multitude of reasons that Hollywood needs to take a chance on me, er, a third Mamma Mia! installment.

There’s Money, Money, Money To Be Made Here

Money talks louder than any voice in Hollywood or in any capitalistic industry, for that matter. With that in mind, it’s worth pointing out how the two Mamma Mia! movies were massive moneymakers. Combined, these features cracked $1 billion worldwide, with the original exceeding $600 million globally. The staggering hauls of these movies are extra impressive considering that there was a ten-year gap between each installment. Absence didn’t give moviegoers amnesia over the joys of seeing celebrities performing horny renditions of ABBA tunes.

Of course, the Mamma Mia! movies have a fanbase consisting of women and queer folks rather than the default target demo of the Fast & Furious or DC Extended Universe features. Given these primary demographics of the Mamma Mia! films, it’s like pulling teeth when it comes to getting Universal executives to realize the vast audience out there waiting for more movies set in this universe. However, there’s clearly tons of cash to be made from further exploring the ABBA discography and staging elaborate musical numbers around those ditties. Plus, framing Mamma Mia! 3: Revenge of the Sith as a kind of “final installment” for the saga would undoubtedly drive an extra “must-see” factor to the feature, which would further bolster the box office.

The Artistic Joys of a Potential 'Mamma Mia! 3'

More important than the extra pennies Universal executives could get from a third Mamma Mia!, though, are the artistic merits a prospective threequel could deliver. While that may sound like a paradox, the previous sequel in this franchise indicated there can be some thematic heft within the Mamma Mia! universe. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again built upon the melancholy recognition of the passage of time in the “Slipping Through My Fingers” musical number from the original Mamma Mia! with its story structure. Now the audience got to see how time slipped through the fingers of a young version of Donna (originally played by Meryl Streep) while characters in the modern world grappled with her death. The finite nature of life and the importance of human connection during the moments we’re alive were themes on the forefront of Here We Go Again’s mind.

Granted, such weighty concepts were in the service of enjoyably bombastic splurges like Cher belting out “Fernando” or extended slapstick involving Colin Firth being tied to a chair. But there was some heart to it that could be further expanded on in a potential third Mamma Mia! Plus, the years since Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again debuted have seen an explosion of incredibly popular outlandish musical numbers in movies ranging from Rocketman to RRR to In the Heights, among other titles. The dynamic color schemes, camerawork, and willingness to deviate from the laws of reality within these set pieces have set the bar high for future modern musical movies. That bar could inspire new levels of visual creativity within the song and dance routines in the Mamma Mia! universe. The presence of new musical cinema titans should be seen as an exciting challenge for the Mamma Mia! franchise, not a reason to retreat.

It also has to be said that a third Mamma Mia! could finally improve on a key foible in the first two movies related to the character of Harry Bright (Firth). One of the three potential fathers of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), Harry is explicitly revealed to be gay in the finale of the original Mamma Mia! It’s a trait of the character that’s only referenced sporadically across the first two movies and, tragically, never in connection to his love life. Everyone else in this franchise gets a lover, yet Harry has never been able to find a cute man he can wrap his arms around.

It doesn’t make any sense for any movie to exclude queer perspectives just to “not offend” homophobic viewers. However, dialing down explicit male queerness is especially strange in the Mamma Mia! franchise, which is largely made for and enjoyed by the queers. Does some Universal executive think that some audience member will get up in a huff and say “that was too gay!” seeing Colin Firth smooch a dude after this same person presumably sat through the first Mamma Mia! depicting Christine Baranski belting out “Does Your Mother Know”? The aesthetics of the Mamma Mia! films are already incredibly gay! The target audience here is already subscribed to the gay agenda! A third film, then, could finally provide justice for Harry and the franchise's target demo and make its storytelling explicitly queer too. Plus, going that route could open so many doors for fun openly queer performers to show up in the cast! I'm sure there are all kinds of fun roles writers could come up with for actors like Jaquel Spivey and Ben Whishaw to inhabit within this universe.

We Could Use the Joys of 'Mamma Mia!' Now More Than Ever

Mamma Mia! is joy incarnate. Mamma Mia! is also a feature that undoubtedly highlights the worst impulses of American movie musicals (a penchant for stunt celebrity casting, emphasizing musicals with brand name recognition over original stories, etc.) Can a movie be all these things and more? Even with all its nuances and caveats, Mamma Mia! is still something kind of magical and endearing. It’s a film franchise that makes the horny subtext of classic musicals explicit text (“when you do your…THING!!!” is an iconic line from “Honey Honey”) and especially lets older women have sexual agency, a tragic rarity in mainstream cinema. It’s also a saga that allows a bevy of talented actors to cut loose with musical silliness. Even Pierce Brosnan’s off-key yet totally comitted singing in “S.O.S.” is emblematic of how everybody in this franchise is putting their whole heart and soul into this tomfoolery.

It's all so endearing and leaning into camp that it's impossible to not walk away from the two Mamma Mia! movies with anything less than a massive smile on your face. Both films are so sunny, bubbly, and happy, feel-good cinematic concoctions made to be enjoyed and sung with your bestest pals. We could really use some more of that kind of unabashedly goofy and upbeat charm in our movie theaters now. In an era where even the Fast & Furious movies have been consumed by their mythology and the trailers for live-action Disney remakes like The Little Mermaid are doused in darkness, the brightly lit spectacle of the Mamma Mia! universe is extra appealing. Two hours of endearing actors like Seyfried and Baranski putting every ounce of possible passion into ABBA covers sounds like a welcome remedy to both the modern cinematic landscape and the hostile events of the real world.

Plus, the Mamma Mia! franchise still covers only two films. This is certainly a saga that can’t go on forever (there are only so many ABBA tunes out there!), but surely one more film couldn’t hurt. Turning this adaptation of the original Broadway musical into a proper trilogy sounds like the perfect end to Mamma Mia!’s big-screen journey. C’mon Hollywood. If The Hangover and Fantastic Beasts movies were each allowed to reach three installments, then there’s no reason Mamma Mia! 3: Return of the King shouldn’t immediately become a reality. After all, every trilogy needs a proper conclusion. Especially ones that involve scuba-divers dancing on a pier to the tune of “Lay All Your Love On Me.”