The musical genre has gotten a major boost this past holiday season thanks to Wicked. However, if you already rewatched that film too many times, there's another beloved Boardway adaptation making its way to Max just in time for Valentine’s Day. That would be director Phyllida Lloyd’s Mamma Mia! starring the irresistible Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

The 2008 cult classic will be available to be part of the streamer's curated “Valentine's Day” list from February 7th to February 14th. It'll be grouped together alongside other modern gems like Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born (2018), and The Notebook. While the film got a split critical score of 55% when it originally released on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a much nicer audience score of 66%. Mamma Mia! was an absolute juggernaut at the box office too. The musical made an incredible $611 million worldwide on just a $52 million budget. This was at the height of the Broadway musical’s popularity, which debuted in 1999. The star-studded cast was also a driving force that got the masses in seats. The ensemble was a who's who of giants that included Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Christine Baranski, Julie Waters, and Dominic Cooper alongside Streep and Seyfried.

What's ‘Mamma Mia!’ About?

Based on the musical that features ABBA’s most iconic songs, Mamma Mia! follows Sophie (Seyfried) and her mother Donna (Streep) as they prepare for the former’s wedding in the Greek islands. She doesn't know who her father is, but before her big day, Sophie plans to change that by secretly inviting three hot men from her mother's past (Brosnan, Firth, Skarsgård). What follows is a romantic musical vacation full of humorous hijinks.

While this sub-genre isn't for everyone and Mamma Mia! is one of the campiest films of the last two decades, it remains a mainstay because of its feel-good-free nature and brilliant cast. Whether it's the iconic ABBA tracks like “Dancing Queen” or Brosnan trying his best to sing, it's hard not to have a smile on your face while you watch. The film's success would eventually lead to a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018. It is just as beloved by the public as the original and even has a higher critic rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mama Mia will be singing onto Max's Valentine's Day collection just in time for the titular holiday.