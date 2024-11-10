Whether it is thanks to its infectious energy, unforgettable cast and characters, or the iconic ABBA soundtrack, the Mamma Mia! franchise has captured the attention of global audiences of all different ages ever since its debut in 2008. It's not difficult to grasp its appeal, as the feel-good film saga is a highly beloved tale of the power of human connection, namely friendships and family, and positivism.

Although it counts on many crucial elements, one of the franchise's standouts is undoubtedly its dialogue, with Donna's (Meryl Streep) wisdom and her friends' cheeky and witty banter stealing a few chuckles from viewers. Throughout the years, its memorable quotes have become as cherished as the songs that inspired them — we celebrate some of the best Mamma Mia quotes that make it such a timeless feel-good classic.

10 "Little boys who play with fire get their fingers burned."

Tanya Chesham-Leigh, 'Mamma Mia' (2008)

During Mamma Mia's iconic Does Your Mother Know musical number, Tanya (Christine Baranski) does not shy away from showcasing her witty, sassy self. This scene in particular happens when she's playfully warning and teasing the significantly younger Pepper, played by Philip Michael, who is flirting with her.

Not only does this moment genuinely entertain viewers thanks to Tanya's incredible singing, but it also provides insight into her character's fun personality, showcasing her flirty and humorous nature. Through the Does Your Mother Know sequence, Mamma Mia highlights feminine power, representing a woman who knows her worth and embodies the confident femininity that we all love Tanya for. It also helps that the line is awesomely delivered by Baranski — whether that means her voice, timing, or body language — who was perfectly cast in her role.

9 "I just want to be upfront and say that I visually enjoy you."

Tanya Chesham-Leigh, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Another memorable Tanya line is said in the second Mamma Mia! installment and perfectly captures the characters' straightforward nature and cheekiness. "I just want to be upfront and say that I visually enjoy you" is said to young Harry (Hugh Skinner), Donna's (played by Lily James in this) central love interest, in one of the film's flashbacks.

Tanya's quirky compliment stands out from other Mamma Mia! lines because it is highly quotable and funny; overall, a unique way of expressing attraction that feels really on-brand for her character and her "flirtation style." Like Baranski, Jessica Keenan Wynn, who plays young Tanya, delivers this line to perfection. Another film where this same quote is said — and Here We Go Again may be nodding to — is Identity Thief, starring Melissa McCarthy.

8 "I'm beginning to think my soulmate might actually be carbs."

Rosie Mulligan, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Although the first Mamma Mia installment features plenty of memorable quotes, Here We Go Again's are also a highlight, with Tanya and Rosie (played by both Julie Walters and Alexa Davies) often stealing the spotlight. This particular moment steals a chuckle from viewers with its relatable humor and the context in which it is said.

"I'm beginning to think my soulmate might actually be carbs" is a peak Rosie line, whether that be because of how it highlights her unexistent dating life, which makes her come off as a relatable and humorous character, or Tanya's immediate response: "Then mine must be wine." This also helps Rosie's initial line to stand out and gives the iconic comedic duo time to shine.

7 "We danced on the beach, and we kissed on the beach, and... dot, dot, dot."

Sophie Sheridan, 'Mamma Mia' (2008)

Amanda Seyfried's Sophie Sheridan is, too, a huge character in the wedding-themed rom-com, serving as the heart of the story and the bridge between past and present. She says this line when she's reading from Donna's old diary and recounting her mother's adventures, as well as the romantic moments Donna shared with her three potential fathers.

The second installment clearly focuses on Donna's mysterious past a lot more than the original Mamma Mia, so this one line provides a great sneak peek and incites audiences into getting to know more about the protagonist and all her love affairs. As such, it also allows both Sophie and viewers to build a stronger connection with Streep's character, seeing her not only as her mother but as a carefree, free-spirited human being.

6 "Well, then, grow back down again!"

Tanya Chesham-Leigh, 'Mamma Mia' (2008)

During an emotional moment when Streep's Donna is feeling the weight of life's responsibilities and the harsh realities of getting older, Tanya and Rosie can not help intervening like the true friends that they are. This one line is said by Tanya immediately after Donna laments that she's "growing up."

Not only does this make for a fun-loving moment involving the Dynamos and highlighting their unique bond — including how incredibly supportive they are of each other and always have been through the years — but it also highlights Tanya's youthful spirit and contagious energy in a humorous way; it reflects how the character is the last one to let her age or responsibilities dampen her positive outlook.

5 “Be still my beating vagina.”

Tanya Chesham-Leigh, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Another noteworthy sassy Tanya line is this one she says after first sighting Fernando Cienfuegos, the charming manager of the Bella Donna and possible father of Donna Sheridan (played by Andy García), in the latest sing-a-long film.

Tanya's bold humor and straightforwardness are put on show through this hilarious, laugh-out-loud moment. Baranski's character has made it clear from a young age — as seen in the other mentioned line she perfectly delivered — that she is not afraid to express attraction towards handsome men, and this scene just further proves it (while also emphasizing her flirtatious nature once again). Additionally, Baranski's incredible delivery is, again, top-notch, overall adding to the scene's comic effect.

4 "Screw them if they can’t take a joke!”

Tanya Chesham-Leigh and Rosie Mulligan, 'Mamma Mia' (2008)

Another epic line delivered by the dynamic duo Rosie and Tanya, "Screw them if they can't take a joke!" is directed at Donna in an attempt to lift her spirits during a challenging moment right after the previously mentioned "grow back down again." The two then begin dancing enthusiastically and singing the titular track with awesome results (and Donna eventually joining).

What's so great about this particular line is how well it reflects the Dynamos' resilient spirit and confidence, serving as a nod to the group's early years. Through this simple quote, Tanya and Rosie remind the audience, Donna, and themselves that they should never let other people's opinions bring them down. It also showcases the camaraderie between the iconic trio and how they stand by each other no matter what.

3 "May the rest of our lives be the best of our lives."

Tanya Chesham-Leigh, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Tanya's heartfelt toast in Here We Go Again's flashbacks perfectly reflects her optimistic spirit and outlook on the world, as she manifests a future even more fulfilling than the present moment and captures the movie's essence of love, friendship, and the power of embracing life's journey no matter one's age.

While Tanya is mostly known for her humorous side and witty dialogue, this one line emphasizes her sentimental side as she expresses genuine affection for her friends and celebrates their bond. It's also a great reminder for all audience members, particularly for how it highlights the importance of always looking forward with hope, prompting a positive perspective.

2 "The best things in life, the very best things happen unexpectedly."

Donna Sheridan, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Donna Sheridan's lines in Mamma Mia! often ring true — this one is no exception. Said by Lily James' young Donna Sheridan, it celebrates the film's themes of love, spontaneity, and the importance of fully embracing life's unexpected surprises (both the bad and the good).

On top of connecting the past and present — resonating not only with Donna's story but her daughter Sophie's as well — this Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again quote highlights Donna's free-spirited and adventurous perspective on life, encapsulating her unique belief in living authentically and unapologetically. These traits are often mirrored in Sophie and her journey to rebuild her mother's legacy. Furthermore, it is a great note to self to everyone watching the film, as it cultivates a hopeful sentiment and sense of enthusiasm regarding what's coming next.

1 "Life is short. The world is wide. I want to make some memories."

Donna Sheridan, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

The winner for the best Mamma Mia! quote has got to be Donna's "I want to make some memories," said by James' character in the second film when she's talking about her future with her friends after finishing her degree. It is clear that Donna feels an intense urge to explore the world rather than to settle down into a conventional life from the beginning, and this line foreshadows her exciting future.

Again, this is a great line not only because it perfectly captures Donna's adventurous soul, reflecting her zest for life, but also because it propels viewers to create meaningful experiences. The touching quote in this heartwarming flick echoes Sophie's journey as she follows in her mother's footsteps, inciting audiences to connect the dots in their similar fates.

