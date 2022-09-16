Prime Video has released new images for its upcoming comedy-drama series Mammals. James Corden (The Late, Late Show with James Corden) is both starring and executive producing the show which is said to explore the trials and tribulations of marriage. Mammals is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

The show hails from the two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth (Spectre, Ford v. Ferrari). In addition to Corden, Mammals also stars Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Meila Kreiling (Filthy Rich), Colin Morgan (Humans), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve), and Samuel Anderson (Witness). The beautiful images released show Corden, Morgan, and Kreiling in what looks to be Europe. There is also a stunning shot of Hawkins in a lake.

Character details are slim, though the names seem to indicate that Corden and Kreiling's characters are married. The former portrays Jamie Buckingham, while the latter is Amanda Buckingham. Morgan plays a character named James Morgan, while Hawkins portrays Lue. Stephanie Laing (Made for Love, Physical) is directing the series. Street Hassle is on board as a production company alongside Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

In an interview with Deadline, Butterworth said the following about what to expect from Mammals:

"A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you've found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You're also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you're going to die, and be dead forever."

Butterworth's comments could potentially capture the very balance Mammals seeks to hit. This cheekiness is a tone that an actor/personality like Corden would absolutely nail. An actress of the caliber of Hawins could also easily flip between comedy and drama, proving this in several of her films. While the images evoke a more serious tone, the comment certainly sheds more light on the comedic aspects.

Mammals will arrive at the end of a strong year for Prime Video, which is currently airing the mega hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streamer has also been the home to the recent superhero film Samaritan with Sylvester Stallone, and several other films are set to launch in the coming weeks with Goodnight Mommy and My Policeman.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest on Mammals, from the first trailer to the release date. Check out more images below:

