On any given night, when I'm looking for something to watch, I often feel called to return to the island of Kalokairi on a small boat while singing along to "Dancing Queen." Such describes the beginning of a number of Mamma Mia! rewatches, and let me tell you, it never gets old. I absolutely love Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, even though the second installment brings the (off-screen, thankfully!) death of my favorite character, the one and only Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep).

Now, Amanda Seyfried has recently reunited with her onscreen grandmother, Cher, and she has also given us hope that it's only a matter of time before the third movie gets made. We have never been closer to getting a Mamma Mia! trilogy, and I absolutely cannot wait to return to my favorite fictional island, enjoy some more ABBA songs, and see how things have been going for our beloved characters since we last saw them. So, (Mamma Mia) here I go again: these are 8 reasons why I absolutely, unabashedly, and unapologetically love the Mamma Mia! movies.