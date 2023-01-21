The relatively young Mammoth Film Festival continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year, debuting plenty of buzzy projects involving major names. Since 2018, the festival has been one of California's premiere winter gathering spots for diverse filmmakers and artists to show off their work. This year, the event will literally grow in size as it adds a fifth day to the festivities to better accommodate all the entries. While the full slate of films bound for the festival will be unveiled over the coming weeks, Collider can exclusively reveal the first batch of projects that will make their world premiere during the event.

Mammoth has packed 80 films into five days, making for a monster festival compared to previous years. Leading things off is the features category where the Diego Calva-led Bonded will make its world premiere alongside Danny A. Abeckaser's The Engineer starring Emile Hirsch. Following them is Some Other Women directed by Joel David Moore who's best known for playing Norm in James Cameron's Avatar films. His latest is bound for the festival's staple Friday Fright Night. Other headliners rounding out the first slate of features include Bad Hombres starring Luke Hemsworth and Tyrese Gibson among others, Peter Facinelli's actioner On Fire, Dyad starring Nick Cassavetes, Paul Johansson, and Robert Kirkland, Maritte Lee Go's Rise featuring Wednesday's Joy Sunday, and The Duel starring Dylan Sprouse, Hart Denton, and Patrick Warburton.

The documentary section only has one confirmed entry making its world premiere so far, but it's a starry, soul-bearing project - American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective. Spanning over the entirety of the star's life, the film takes an in-depth journey through his complicated background and the iconic performances he gave on-screen. Hailing from director Dominique Milano, the film features a wide array of guests to paint a picture of Madsen in the feature, including the man himself alongside his good friend Tarantino, John Travolta, Ron Perlman, Virginia Madsen, Paul Sorvino, and more. More documentaries and shorts will be unveiled over time with this year's films especially highlighting female directors.

Image via Danny A. Abeckaser

RELATED: Doug Liman Documentary 'Justice' to Make World Premiere at Sundance

Mammoth Film Festival Is Arguably Best Known for Its Episodic Block

At the center of the Mammoth Film Festival world is its Episodic World Premieres, Episodic Previews, and Shorts block highlighting unique projects from burgeoning creatives. Currently, four projects are lined up for the prestigious section including "The Many Worlds of George Goodman" starring and produced by Blair Redford with Gregg Bishop directing, "A Girl. A Guy. A Ford. A Love Story." which also stars Redford along with Melissa Kirkendall and Alexandra Chando, Lucas Grabeel's "Lucas Needs an Agent," and the all-female "Hysterical" from April Mureau.

Rounding out Mammoth Film Festival this year is the Action Sports Category, a section dedicated to features, shorts, documentaries, and other projects that is unique to Mammoth. The festival is held in Mammoth Lakes, a small town popular among Olympic athletes who compete in winter sports like skiing or snowboarding. This year's festival is set to honor one of America's most prominent Motocross/Supercross champions, Jeremy McGrath, and debut a documentary centered on him with a Q&A session afterward for attendees. The full schedule of events will be released at a later date, though the festival will also see the return of its annual Celebrity Charity Bowling Tournament on March 5 for the Mammoth Media Institute as well as special events including roundtable discussions like the Her Voice female filmmakers panel, the Friday Midnight Feature, Saturday Night Special Spotlight, and closing awards ceremony hosted by Jonathan Kite and Chris Reinacher.

Finally, the festival will feature a panel of celebrity judges from a wide array of backgrounds to evaluate the various films. The group presiding over the competition includes Emmy-nominated Entourage writer/producer Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6), Geoff Stults (Guilty Party), Luke Watson (Brittania), Curt Morgan (Dark Matter), USA Olympic athlete Carly Margulies, and Emmy winner Daysha Broadway (A Black Lady Sketch Show).

Festival co-founders Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori released a statement expressing their excitement for another year full of diverse projects and voices arriving in Mammoth Lakes, saying:

Mammoth Film Festival looks ahead with great anticipation for its future as it breaks barriers to elevate the standard for film festivals by embracing our film competition, understanding the value of our coveted screenings and world premieres and establishing our marketplace to elevate our official selections. We are proud to celebrate each and every film that is selected, and proud to be California’s favorite winter film festival.

Mammoth Film Festival kicks off on March 2 and runs through March 6. Check out some posters from the wide array of films making their world premiere at the festival below: