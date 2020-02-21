Mammoth Film Festival Lineup Includes Tony Hawk Documentary and Cameron Boyce’s Final Film

The Mammoth Film Festival has announced the lineup of films playing at the festival this year. The relatively fresh-faced fest began in 2018, specializing as an all-media platform in celebrating a variety of filmmakers, actors, directors, writers, producers, and their work, and takes place in Mammoth Lakes, California.

The 2020 Mammoth Film Festival will include the world premiere of Tony Hawk’s documentary Pretending I’m a Superman as well as the late actor Cameron Boyce’s final film RUNT and the thriller Hour of Lead starring Thomas Jane, Anne Heche, and Jason Patric as well as the theatrical premiere of Zac Efron’s YouTube series Off the Grid. The festival will also showcase new footage from the documentary QT8: The First Eight, which chronicles Quentin Tarantino’s filmography.

Additional films from the lineup and talent expected to appear are as follows below, per the official press release. The Mammoth Film Festival runs from February 27th to March 2nd.