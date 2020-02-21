Mammoth Film Festival Lineup Includes Tony Hawk Documentary and Cameron Boyce’s Final Film

The Mammoth Film Festival has announced the lineup of films playing at the festival this year. The relatively fresh-faced fest began in 2018, specializing as an all-media platform in celebrating a variety of filmmakers, actors, directors, writers, producers, and their work, and takes place in Mammoth Lakes, California.
The 2020 Mammoth Film Festival will include the world premiere of Tony Hawk’s documentary Pretending I’m a Superman as well as the late actor Cameron Boyce’s final film RUNT and the thriller Hour of Lead starring Thomas Jane, Anne Heche, and Jason Patric as well as the theatrical premiere of Zac Efron’s YouTube series Off the Grid. The festival will also showcase new footage from the documentary QT8: The First Eight, which chronicles Quentin Tarantino’s filmography.
Additional films from the lineup and talent expected to appear are as follows below, per the official press release. The Mammoth Film Festival runs from February 27th to March 2nd.
The shorts category will feature the directorial debut of indie-rock experimentalist and actor Lukas Haas, as he takes a swing at the emotional complexities and shallow nature of Instagram in a music video which transcends categories for his new single “She’s In My Head.” The multi-faceted creative weaves a tale of obsession by way of iPhone in the track’s accompanying video, delivering a harsh societal critique in the process. In addition to Haas‘ extensive list of TV and film credits, the video marks his directorial debut, was co-directed by Ariel Vromen, and features cameos from actor Brandon Thomas Lee and model Tess Jantschek.
The 30th Anniversary screening of worldwide cultural phenomenon BACK TO THE FUTURE III will include a special appearance from none other than the time machine itself The DeLorean.
Other stand out films include: NOW IS EVERYTHING produced by two-time Academy Award nominated cinematographer, Dante Spinotti (LA Confidential), co-directed by first-time feature film directors Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis, starring Anthony Hopkins and Madeline Brewer. The world premiere of Camilla Belle’s PHOBIAS starring Macy Gray, the world premiere of DEPORTED featuring Andy Dick, retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski, Missi Pyle (The Artist), Brenda Strong (13 Reasons Why), and Robert Davi, and the indie action-thriller ALONE starring Jules Willcox (Bloodline) Marc Menchaca (Ozark). THE DEPORTED from Pat McGee and Rosario Dawson, the short comedy ADULT NIGHT starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow), the world premiere of THE TATTOOED HEART starring Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time).
Ed Westwick’s world premiere of TETHER, the world premiere of feature THE COLOR ROSE starring Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), the dramatic short AFTER EMMA with Amy Smart (Just Friends) and Dee Wallace (E.T.), and first-time filmmaker, Christian Madsen’s directorial debut, DINNER WITH GRANDMA starring Michael Madsen and Elaine Madsen.
Additional talent expected: Alex Chando, Macy Gray, Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill), skateboarder legend Tony Hawk, Anne Heche (Six Days, Seven Nights), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Expanse), Zac Efron, Lukas Haas (The Revenant), Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Kevin Alejandro (Arrow), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Tom Felton (Harry Potter Series), Jessica Szohr (The Orville), Peter Facinelli (Twilight Saga), Rebel Wilson, Ashley Greene (Twilight Saga), Zoë Bell (The Hateful Eight), Tom Welling (Smallville), Dante Spinotti (LA Confidential), Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire), Jules Willcox (Bloodline), Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), Austin Swift (Live By Night), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Blair Redford (The Gifted), Camille Rowe, Ryan Rottman (The House Bunny), Paul Khoury, Luke “The Dingo” Trembath, Motocross Champion Jeremy McGrath, rapper Jeezy, Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Logan Miller (Love, Simon), Rob Gronkowski, Lucy Hale, Johnny Knoxville, and more to be announced.