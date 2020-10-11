Mamoudou Athie on ‘Black Box’ and the Astonishing Filmmaking of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Black Box.]

Black Box, a self-contained entry in Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse series of genre films, is quite the startling debut from director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. Playing a little like Christopher Nolan‘s take on a cyberpunk thriller, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie as a father suffering from a traumatic car accident that robbed him of his wife and his memory. When an experimental doctor played by Phylicia Rashad promises she can enter his subconscious and find the truth to who he is, an unraveling of identity and consciousness threatens everyone’s future.

I was lucky enough to speak with Athie in a one-on-one Zoom interview. We got into Black Box‘s twisty plot and secrets (once again, spoilers are here!), the research done on the film’s real-world psychological tech, the run-and-gun nature of shooting a low-budget film in just 19 days, the mammoth star power of Amanda Christine, who plays Athie’s daughter, and more. Plus, Athie shares some incredible filmmaking stories from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, gets into learning how to DJ from hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash, and comforts us all by letting us know Tom Hanks is as nice as he seems.

Check out our full interview with Athie below. For more, here’s the trailer for every Welcome to the Blumhouse entry.