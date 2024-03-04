The Big Picture Man Bites Dog follows a serial killer in a mockumentary style, blending horror with comedy.

The film's disturbing realism, dark humor, and social commentary make it a cult classic.

Quentin Tarantino got into a fight with security at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival when he tried to watch Man Bites Dog for a second time.

Comedies are meant to make you feel good, right? Wrong! A laugh doesn't have to be wholesome or life-affirming. No, gallows humor exists as a coping mechanism to help humanity face the hardships and tragedies of life in defiance, rebelling against grief and despair, not letting even the worst of scenarios get us down. This is the manifesto of dark comedy, and for as long as mankind has faced hardship, jokes have been made at the expense of suffering to survive harsh realities with smiles on our faces. Jonathan Swift, a 17th-century poet, is considered the father of dark comedy, through his pessimistic poems about evil that, through witty remarks and jokes, essentially, laughed at death itself. Since then, "Humour noir" has been a popular approach employed by many. In cinema, films as far back as the '60s have laughed at the ills and sins of humanity, from nuclear holocausts in Dr. Strangelove, to violent sex offenders in A Clockwork Orange, to the grand all-you-can-eat platter of taboos found in contemporary TV sitcoms such as South Park and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Despite the popularity of dark humor throughout cinematic history, few black comedies have managed to be as soul-crushingly bleak, mean-spirited, and downright nightmare-inducing as a film made in Belgium in 1992: Man Bites Dog, written and directed by Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, and Benoît Poelvoorde. Man Bites Dog is a mockumentary that parodies typical "slice of life" docu-films, following a seemingly average Joe in his day-to-day life but with an absurdly disturbing twist. Mockumentaries are most commonly associated with comedy, with films like Borat, Bruno, and Spinal Tap being the beloved titans of the genre. Man Bites Dog is no exception, as it is technically a comedy, but it's also a graphic look at the real-world horrors of cold-blooded murder, infanticide, and sexual assault. It's a film that predates the cinematic movement of French Extremism, which wanted to push cinema beyond the boundaries of taste and morality to dive as deep as possible into the heart of depravity... and oh boy, does this film achieve just that!

Man Bites Dog A film crew follows a ruthless thief and heartless killer as he goes about his daily routine. But complications set in when the film crew lose their objectivity and begin lending a hand. Release Date January 15, 1993 Director Rémy Belvaux , André Bonzel , Benoît Poelvoorde Cast Benoît Poelvoorde , Jacqueline Poelvoorde-Pappaert , Nelly Pappaert , Hector Pappaert , Jenny Drye Runtime 95 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Rémy Belvaux , André Bonzel , Benoît Poelvoorde Studio(s) Les Artistes Anonymes Distributor(s) Roxie Releasing

What Is 'Man Bites Dog' About?

Man Bites Dog is a fictitious documentary made by a crew of three film students: Remy (Rémy Belvaux), Andre (André Bonzel), and Patrick (Jean-Marc Chenut). These amateur filmmakers find a subject in Ben Benoît (masterfully portrayed by the talented Benoît Poelvoorde): an interesting, charismatic, and seemingly unassuming young chap who spends his days sharing pleasant chit-chats with his loving family, taking leisurely walks around town to ponder upon the city's architecture, visiting art exhibits, and playing classical music with his partner. Between these wholesome and innocent activities, Ben also has to make money. So, what is his line of "work," you ask? Well, Ben is a prolific and brutally violent serial killer, who sadistically and remorselessly kills several people every day, taking their lives and their wallets while employing a long list of murder methods.

The film crew follows Ben around during his day-to-day as he casually talks to the camera about life, love, and philosophy, taking breaks from his calm demeanor and pedantic monologs to nonchalantly murder his chosen victims. Sometimes, Ben meticulously prepares a plan and spends time picking the ideal home to invade and the victim to kill, while other victims simply get yanked into dark alleyways and beaten to death. All the while, Ben maintains an aloof air about him as he works through quasi-standup routines, casually flipping back and forth between comedic observations on racist stereotypes or the ugliness of low-cost architecture, to best practices for disposing of corpses based on the weight and age of his victims. Ben also shares killing best practices. For example, want to kill a really old person? Scream at them to give them a heart attack instead of making a mess with a gun or a knife (Yep, the comedy here is that dark).

During this downward spiral, the crew starts out as uncomfortable and silent, seemingly normal people who are trying to "impartially" capture a never-before-seen look into the mind of a killer, whether it be for the "greater good" of psychological studies or to push the limits of mondo-documentaries. But over time, these men grow infatuated and enamored with Ben's electric persona and haunting likability, growing more desensitized to his diabolical acts. Eventually, they even become his friends and accomplices in crime. Our cast of characters will fall deeper into a pit of depravity until becoming indistinguishable from the monster they're documenting, actively participating in the most sickening of crimes, from infanticide to sexual assault. Will this gang of scumbags meet justice? Or will their crimes go unpunished? Watch to find out!

What Makes 'Man Bites Dog' So Brutal And Disturbing?

The disturbing factor comes in strong for many reasons. Firstly, the film is fully committed to its ruse as a real documentary, even having its characters share their names with their actors. The film builds on this by painting a realistic picture of Ben and his working-class life, with a family, a normal person's daily routines such as hitting the pub for a pint or the gym for a quick boxing match, and his cultured tastes in music, poetry, and illustration. This total immersion into an average Joe's life makes the on-screen, aggressive, and realistic murders feel like outright snuff. Sure, the minimal budget means that the kills lack the flashy gore and viscera that dark film lovers have become accustomed to. However, the grainy, black and white footage, shaky and believable camera work, and subtle sound design of every punch, stab, slice, and death croak combine to make the kills feel almost too grounded in reality.

All the while, Ben still somehow manages to give off an almost supernatural charisma, seemingly disassociating from the evil he commits as he talks to the camera with humor and charm, even as he maims and kills innocent people. The humor of Ben's observations and monologs make him feel disturbingly believable, as the viewer can only imagine that this sort of disassociation is likely not too far from the truth of actual serial killer mindsets. The comedy actively makes the film more disturbing instead of alleviating the heavy subject and shocking scenes of ultraviolence, as you will quickly realize how the jokes turn you, the viewer, into an accomplice of Ben, laughing along with pure, unadulterated evil. Not all the humor is mean-spirited; there are some Monty Python-esque gags, including the docu-crew's sound guy repeatedly getting killed and replaced by a doppelganger, or the gang's rivalry with another documentary crew filming gangsters. Still, most of the humor is pitch-black, like Ben nonchalantly saying he's against infanticide while he's literally murdering an infant, or the aforementioned scene of him jumpscaring an old lady to kill her via heart attack.

The comedy, no matter how messed up, will get at least one chuckle out of you, making you feel a little guilty for watching (and enjoying) the film. Finally, just as the movie starts to make you feel morally conflicted with yourself, it turns on you by making the audience's stand-in, the film crew itself, start contributing to the murders, the first of which being an on-screen-child murder of all things. Your arms (the camera crew) pin down a child while Ben suffocates him, making you feel directly involved in this graphic, tragic scene of infanticide. It's sickening in the most twistedly genius way, providing a powerful commentary on media violence and its effect on audiences and the false morality of exploitative cinema as a whole, nearly a decade before Michael Haneke's Funny Games. It only gets worse from there, as a scene of graphic sexual assault follows shortly after, again, forcing you as the audience to indirectly take part vicariously through the film crew's active participation. It pushes the film to the utmost extreme of sadism and depravity, dropping all pretenses of comedy in its nightmarish third act to hammer in the social commentary that the film is making.

Quentin Tarantino Got in a Fight at Cannes Over ‘Man Bites Dog'

Despite the nightmare-inducing nature of the film, it is still a great feature, combining highbrow, arthouse cinema and social commentary with crass humor and ultraviolence in a way few films can. It's a film that left its mark, garnering a worldwide cult following and inspiring many filmmakers today, including Taika Waititi when he made his own black comedy mockumentary, What We Do In The Shadows. But perhaps the biggest name to publicly praise Man Bites Dog is Quentin Tarantino, who (literally) threw fists for this Belgian title.

As he regaled in a 2004 Press Conference at the Cannes Film Festival (via The Independent), a young, still unknown Tarantino was attending the festival in 1992 to promote his directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs. While there, Tarantino went along with friend and Reservoir co-star Steve Buscemi to watch the first festival screening of Man Bites Dog. Tarantino "absolutely loved it," enough to turn right back upon finishing the film to go in for a second viewing. Apparently, the security guard wouldn't let Tarantino through the second time, so what did the legendary director do? He threw a punch at the guard, getting into a fully-blown fight with security, resulting in the legendary director getting wrestled and pinned down by five men. Is there higher praise for your movie than "Tarantino got in a fight just to see it a second time"? I don't think so!

Overall, Man Bites Dog is a near-masterpiece of comedic bleakness, managing to be one of the most disturbing films you can watch while still getting a laugh out of viewers, making it one of the most unforgettable black comedies of all time.

Man Bites Dog is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

