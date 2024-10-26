In Hollywood, there are few names that have stood the test of time quite like Tom Hanks. Not only is he an incredibly talented actor, but he’s also one of those celebrities that everyone who’s met him has nothing but kind words to say about. Come November, Hulu subscribers who find themselves in Hanks’ fan club will be in for a real treat, as two of his most beloved titles – A Man Called Otto and The Polar Express – will arrive on the streamer. Spread out over the month, the former will hit the platform on November 6, while the latter welcomes the official holiday season alongside a slew of other similar themed projects on November 27. While both movies are very different, one is just as heartfelt as the other, because what else would you expect from a Hanks-led movie?

The newer of the two, A Man Called Otto arrived in cinemas in early 2023 following a limited theatrical run at the end of 2022. The film, which pulls its story from Fredrik Backman’s novel of the same name, centers on the titular Pittsburgher who’s had just about enough of life. After losing the love of his life – Sonya (Rachel Keller) – a few months earlier, Otto is ready to call it quits and join his beloved on the other side. When his neighbors intervene, he finds that there may still be something left to live for after all. Filling out the production’s ensemble is a cast that includes Mariana Treviño and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Directed by Marc Forster (World War Z), the movie was largely a hit with fans, earning a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics were more divided.

Tom Hanks Is a Christmas Icon

Close

Nearly two decades before Hanks took on the curmudgeonly role of Otto Anderson, the actor solidified himself as a Christmas regular thanks to Robert Zemeckis’ animated holiday feature, The Polar Express. In one of the most notable performances of his career (for better or for worse, depending on who you ask), Hanks took on multiple roles in the computer-animated project that centers around a giant steam engine bound for the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics’ approval rating of 56%, there’s still nothing that can slow The Polar Express down as a holiday classic. It would even go on to inspire a slew of immersive experiences around the world which give kids and adults alike the opportunity to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Head to Hulu on November 6 to check out Hanks in A Man Called Otto before ringing in the holiday season when The Polar Express comes into the station on November 27.