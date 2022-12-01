Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks' newest film project. The new trailer gives us a closer look at the eponymous and grumpy Otto before the film's release on January 13, 2023.

The new film is based on the # 1 New York Times bestselling novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, and tells the story of Otto Anderson, played by Hanks, a terminal grump who has given up on life since the death of his wife. Otto is on the edge of ending it all when his grim plans are interrupted by a chaotic young family that moves in next door. Otto will meet his match in Marisol, his quick-witted new neighbor. Marisol will challenge Otto's pessimistic worldview and challenge him to see life a bit differently.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a new glimpse at Hanks' grumpy new character. The trailer starts with Otto's fateful first impression of Marisol and her family as they attempt to park a UHaul trailer (unsuccessfully). Otto and Marisol are seen in the trailer sharing barbs as they grow from adversaries to friends. Some of their misadventures include a chaotic driving lesson and an unexpected cat friend for Otto.

Image via Sony

It looks like Hanks has brought us a heartwarming film that might be the perfect antidote to the chill and dread that comes along sometime after the new year when the winter has set in and the upcoming year stretches ahead of us like an impossible task. This might also be the perfect antidote to Hanks' grimy role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. At the very least, there will be no attempt at a Southern accent in this film.

A Man Called Otto is directed by Marc Forster. In addition to Hanks, the film also stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The screenplay is written by David Magee. The film is based on the best-selling novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, and the film A Man Called Ove by Hannes Holm. The new film is being produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

A Man Called Otto will be released in theaters on January 13, 2023. You can take a look at the new trailer below.