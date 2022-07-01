The Man From Toronto sees Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up in an action packed buddy comedy from Netflix, and it certainly has its fair share of bloodshed and violence. Harrelson plays the titular Toronto, also known as Randy, whilst Hart plays an accidental imposter, Teddy. Despite his aversion to violence, Teddy frequently becomes involved in altercations with some true villains as he works alongside Toronto. The film features many action scenes where the men are often found battling in a fight to the death, but underneath all the 'tough guy' demeanors is the women who drive them. In one way or another, the women in the men's lives have all the true power and influence.

The two opposing sides in the film are the FBI, who are looking to catch Randy, and the hitman agency that employ him and send him the assignments. Whilst it's the men we see wielding knives, guns, and anything else they can get their hands on, it's women who are at the helm of these feuding organizations. Ellen Barkin is fierce as the stone-faced Handler for Toronto, and she plays the role in a truly powerful way. The handler is responsible for all the assignments for her hired killers, and it becomes clear that there are many men working for her across the globe. It's a refreshing sight to see a woman at the top of the organization with so many men working under her command. These are not just ordinary men either; they're some of the most dangerous on the planet. This highlights the power she holds since these incredibly physically capable and deadly men all respect her authority. With that being said, she is very physically capable herself, and quite frightening when she becomes enraged. We see her taking matters into her own hands at one point as she tries to finish the job her hitmen couldn't, and the shot of her wielding a rocket launcher truly encapsulates her power.

The FBI are also quite heavily involved in the storyline of the film. After Teddy goes through a "low toner situation", he finds himself mistaken for Toronto. This leads to him becoming taken in by the Bureau, and sent back out undercover in order to gain information about the location of the real hitman. We see numerous FBI agents sent out into the field to help Teddy with his assignment, but there's one person who's calling the shots. Agent Lawrence (Kate Drummond) is the woman who all the agents report back to, and she coordinates the whole investigation. She isn't on-screen very often throughout the film, but every time she is seen it's clear to see the respect she holds. The agents are happy to take their orders from her and never hesitate to do as she instructs. Without her organization skills and quick-thinking, the agents would be simply helpless in their endeavors to bring down Toronto. Her presence keeps everyone on track, and helps keep the feature going in the right direction, and she is one of the underlying backbones of the whole story.

Teddy's driving force throughout the whole film is his wife, Daniela (Lela Loren). Despite the constant precarious predicaments he finds himself in, the thought of getting back to his wife is his number one priority. He becomes spurred on by this thought, and despite the imminent danger he frequently faces, it is her who he is thinking of. We see a plethora of fight scenes involving Teddy, and his squeamish instincts are alleviated as he realizes what he must do to make it back to Daniela. This is a prime example of the power she holds, and this power she holds over Teddy even extends to Toronto who makes it a goal of his to help get Teddy back home safe to his wife. Daniela's influence here is a major part of the plot, and would simply leave Teddy lost with no direction.

One of the film's biggest names is Kaley Cuoco, who plays the part of Daniela's friend, Kate. She is yet another example of how the female influence changes the film, or more specifically how it changes the characters. She becomes a minor love interest for Randy when the two first meet at what is essentially a double date with Teddy and Daniela. Prior to this meeting, we don't see much, if any, humanity under the tough, mysterious exterior of Randy. This all changes when Randy becomes acquainted with Daniela, and we begin to see a more personable side to the feared assassin, and before long he quite visibly becomes nervous when talking to her. The two instantly click when he admits the woman he'd mentioned throughout, Debora, is not a woman at all. It's his car. Maybe we shouldn't be so blunt; it's a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T with a V8 engine, as Kate so endearingly points out. This is where the two bond, and Randy becomes smitten with her, losing track of the dangerous situation he is facing. Kate's role in the film, although minor, is vital as it shows us another dimension to Randy. It's her influence that opens up this other, more caring side to Randy, and hence furthers the plot. Randy is no longer the terrifying, daunting Man From Toronto, he is simply a man doing a job who deep down, really does care about those around him. This development in his personality makes the film a little more relatable and allows his friendship with Teddy to come to the fore.

The roles of the women in the movie are a solid example of how true power isn't proven through overly macho displays of violence. It is instead gained through a more personal and emotional manner, and garnering the respect of those around goes a long way to acquiring real power. The influence of the women in The Man From Toronto keep the whole film together, and without their characters, it would have simply been a chaotic masculinity contest with no clear direction.