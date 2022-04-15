This is an element of the deal made between Sony and Netflix that was announced last year.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's action-comedy Man From Toronto will be migrating from theaters to Netflix, per an exclusive from Variety. This is a byproduct of the deal reached between Sony and the streamer last year which sees the studio making exclusive films for the platform, in addition to giving them theatrical releases in the first pay-TV window. Man From Toronto had initially been set to release this August in theaters, but Netflix made a bid for the project as a part of the first-look option in the deal.

Man From Toronto follows a deadly assassin (Harrelson) and a stranger (Hart) after a mix-up at an Airbnb that leads to utter chaos as their worlds collide. Hart and Harrelson lead a cast that also includes Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), Lela Loren (Altered Carbon), Pierson Fode (Indigenous), Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin (Ocean's Thirteen). Patrick Hughes (The Raid, The Hitman's Bodyguard) directs from a screenplay penned by Robbie Fox (So I Married an Axe Murderer) and Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life).

It will be interesting to see what kind of precedent is set by this move. A film of this caliber is a major boon for Netflix, and it certainly could bring some more eyes to the movie as opposed to those it may gather from a crowded summer box office. This also isn't the first film that Sony has sold to Netflix, with other titles like Fatherhood (also starring Hart), The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Wish Dragon also premiering on the streamer. A major deal was also made between the two to acquire Rian Johnson's two Knives Out sequels in a landmark move.

Image via Sony Pictures

'Storytown,' Hip-Hop Animated Comedy from Kevin Hart and Michael D. Ratner, In Works at HBO Max

Sony does have a crowded 2022 slate, with titles including Bullet Train, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Where the Crawdads Sing, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, The Woman King, and Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody all set for release later this year. There are also more Spider-Man-based films on the way in the coming years, from Kraven the Hunter to Madame Web, as well as a third Jumanji film with Dwayne Johnson and Hart. Based on the pay window of the agreement, audiences can expect these films to land on Netflix about nine months after their theatrical release.

Man From Toronto should hit Netflix sometime later this year.

