Armie Hammer Says You Should Write ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2,’ and He Will Narrate It

The Man from U.N.C.L.E., that eternally underrated, swingin’, beyond-cool Guy Ritchie film starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer as beyond-cool spies on beyond-cool capers. And according to Hammer, in an interview with our very own Steve Weintraub, “it was so much fun to make. Honestly, it’s one of the movies — I mean, apart, obviously, from Call Me by Your Name — it’s one of the movies that I get the most messages about. People just being like, ‘I want another one of those. What do we do?'” Well, as it turns out, Hammer offered a pretty explicit instruction for what we should do to get a sequel.

Write it our damn selves! That’s right, writers: Hammer is ready to get involved in any Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 fanfic you’ve been sitting on — and there are even tiers of participation to the deal. Here’s Hammer, in his own words:

“I would do another Man from U.N.C.L.E.in a heartbeat. Like, in a heartbeat. If someone wrote a really good piece of fanfic, I’d narrate it. If someone wrote an extremely good piece of fanfic, I would make sure it got to fuckin’ Guy and Lionel [Wigram, producer] and be like, ‘You guys need to read this, and then give this person co-writing credit, ’cause let’s just get this movie made, let’s just do this.'”

For any aspiring screenwriters reading, who are looking for a fast track into Hollywood: Your newest spec assignment is here (oh, also, this is a joke and please don’t bombard Mr. Hammer with unsolicited screenplays, please and thank you).

Check out Hammer’s excited Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 comments below, and be on the lookout for our full interview with Hammer about his new film Rebecca soon. For more on this film, here’s our original interviews with the cast.