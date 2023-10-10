The Big Picture Steven Soderbergh's version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. never saw the light of day, despite his reputation for making films with developing technology.

Soderbergh's expertise in espionage films and period pieces would have made him a perfect fit for The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Soderbergh's collaboration with George Clooney has resulted in timeless classics, and his version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. would have been entertaining and potentially revitalized the franchise.

Steven Soderbergh is undoubtedly one of the most energetic filmmakers of his generation. It seems like he makes a few new films with every piece of developing technology that emerges in the streaming landscape, and no one really believed him when he claimed to retire in the 2010s. Soderbergh had remade both cult classics (Ocean’s Eleven) and genuine masterpieces (Solaris), and he beat himself for an Academy Award for Best Director when he took home the trophy for Traffic over his other nomination for Erin Brockovich. Between Netflix, Amazon Prime, COVID-19 restrictions, self-distribution, iPhone footage, and quasi-docudrama elements, it doesn’t seem like there’s a single tool that Soderbergh has yet to try out. Unfortunately, his version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is one that sadly never saw the light of day.

At one point, Soderbergh was attached to direct Warner Brothers’ buzzy reboot of the classic 1960s espionage television series in a project that would have reunited him with his frequent star George Clooney. Reports indicated that the studio was interested in casting a younger actor like Joel Kinnaman or Michael Fassbender. Clooney was already struggling from a back injury, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. remained in development hell until Guy Ritchie kickstarted the project and brought in two of Warner Brothers’ biggest stars at the time to play the iconic heroes Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin when he cast Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer, respectively. Considering that Warner Brothers was banking on Cavill’s presumed success as Superman and the reports that have emerged about Hammer, it’s safe to say that Warner Brothers should have given Soderbergh a little more room with this one.

Despite the awkwardness of seeing Hammer in such a prominent role (and his terrible Russian accent), Ritchie’s version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is actually pretty fun and does a great job at recapturing the nostalgic vibes of 1960s-era espionage. It’s certainly better than it has any right to be, and certainly has fun lampooning the hyper-serious ways that the espionage genre has become more gritty in the wake of Daniel Craig’s James Bond films and the Bourne franchise. That being said, what do movie buffs really want to see: a better-than-average Ritchie crowdpleaser, or a take on the definitive buddy cop story by a director with one of Hollywood’s weirdest track records?

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Would've Been a Perfect World for Soderbergh to Explore

Venturing into the world of espionage wouldn't be a new task for Soderbergh, who had frequently made films about the nature of spies. In fact, his groundbreaking directorial debut Sex, Lies, and Videotape became such a beloved cult classic (and Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival) because it looked at the ways that emerging technology and youth culture led to changes within the surveillance state. While Soderbergh’s streaming-era films have continued to push the boundaries of technological development, it seems like he’s often more interested in what gimmick he can use next than the nature of spycraft. Was Unsane a film about female autonomy, or an excuse to shoot a movie on an iPhone?

RELATED: This Movie Turned Henry Cavill Into a Better Villain Than Hero

Returning to a period piece like The Man From U.N.C.L.E. might have been a fun way for Soderbergh to focus more on the story and characters. It’s also likely that he would have enjoyed recreating the period elements of the Cold War era espionage of the franchise, as Soderbergh has often had fun doing an extensive amount of research and putting meticulous detail into historical projects like The Knick before it was unceremoniously canceled by Cinemax. That being said, that’s not to say that he’s also not a great action filmmaker, as the propulsive action sequences in Haywire are proof enough. He’s also simply a filmmaker who knows how to put together exciting stunt sequences without a heavy use of computer-generated imagery. Have there been any recent films in the Marvel or DC franchises with practical setpieces as exciting as what Soderbergh has done in his two Magic Mike films?

Soderbergh Knows Movie Stars

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

That being said, it’s not that Soderbergh has only directed espionage films about younger protagonists. His neo-noir revenge film The Limey used the influence of John Boorman’s neo-noir classic Point Blank to examine the life of an elder assassin and agent; Clooney wouldn’t have been quite at the same age as Terrence Stamp during the time of the potential production of Soderbergh’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E., but he nonetheless had the maturity to do something that wasn’t just about youthful espionage agents. There’s no guarantee what type of tone Soderbergh’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. would have been going for, as Ritchie’s version was obviously a very comedic one. Anyone doubting Soderbergh’s ability to capture great comedy just needs to watch Logan Lucky.

Clooney himself is also an intriguing aspect of Soderbergh’s doomed vision for The Man From U.N.C.L.E., as their collaboration was unquestionably the most important of both of their careers. Clooney was risking the end of his career after the embarrassing failure of Batman & Robin, which threatened to turn him into a joke; Soderbergh was going in increasingly experimental directions with his films, and needed a major movie star that could generate audience attention in order to justify his weird impulses. It’s safe to say that their work together is easily among the best of both of their careers, as Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight, and Solaris are all timeless classics, and even weirder projects like The Good German and the underrated Ocean’s sequels are worth watching.

Even if it seems like Soderbergh is now simply an experimental auteur filmmaker, this is the director who also knows how to make iconic crowd-pleasers like Erin Brockovich and Out of Sight. It’s safe to say that his version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. would have been an entertaining one. Considering his new relationship with Warner Bros., maybe it’s one that still has a future if there’s ever a revitalization of the franchise, either for the theaters or the new Max service. We know Soderbergh isn’t the type of director who would be concerned about being sent directly to a streaming service.