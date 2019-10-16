‘The Man in the High Castle’ Season 4 Trailer Teases the End of the Amazon Series

0

The Man in the High Castle is returning for its fourth and final season, and Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer offering our first look at new footage. If you’ve missed the first three seasons, or are entirely unaware of this one, the series presents a thoughtful premise: what would the world be like had the Allied Powers lost World War II?

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), the series is based on a 1962 alternate history novel of the same name by sci-fi icon Philip K. Dick. Imagining a reality where the Germans and/or Japanese were victorious is unfathomable. Taking over the world should be left to cartoon characters, not world leaders. So when you watch the show and are riveted by its tension and thrills, consider extending some gratitude toward the Greatest Generation (what few are left).

While the novel only hinted at parallel universes, this fourth season of the show looks like it’s exploring that further, making it an even more critical plot point. As we know from former seasons, the cryptic “Man in the High Castle” possesses films depicting watershed moments on other Earths. Now, for the final season, Alexa Davalos’s (Defiance, Clash of the Titans) Juliana experiences glimpses of a world more like our own. The hope of getting there appears to be the catalyst for the story’s conclusion.

The series also stars Rufus Sewell (Dark City, The Illusionist), Chelah Horsdal (You Me Her), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove), Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), DJ Qualls (Z Nation, Hustle & Flow). Among its many executive producers are Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) and David W. Zucker (The Good Wife). Season four co-showrunners are Daniel Percival (Banished) and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World).

You can check out a trailer and an official plot summary of the fourth season below. The Man in the High Castle returns to Amazon Prime on November 15.