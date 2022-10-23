After nearly a decade of waiting, it appears fans of Henry Cavill’s incarnation of Superman can finally look forward to a brand-new solo outing for the character that will serve as a sequel to the 2013 feature, Man of Steel. While Warner Bros. appears to be committed to this feature, there’s still lots of work to do in making the untitled Man of Steel 2 a reality. The production doesn’t have a writer or director attached, for starters. While many comic book movie sequels can look to directors of older entries in their respective franchises to direct a follow-up, that won’t be possible here. Man of Steel director Zack Snyder is incredibly busy with his multi-film plans for Rebel Moon on Netflix.

With Snyder unlikely to show up as a key creative voice on this project, that means it’s time to look elsewhere for who could direct this forthcoming sequel. The options are limitless for such a gig and would depend on what kind of tone this movie is aiming to capture. Recent DC Extended Universe (DCEU) titles like Black Adam or Wonder Woman 1984 suggest a lighter touch is likely going to be incorporated for this new Man of Steel adventure. That would be a major influence on prospective choices for this assignment, but the factors influencing who could direct go way deeper than that.

The choice for director on Man of Steel 2 would undoubtedly be molded by details like what kind of filmmakers Warner Bros. has approached for other recent DC movies, which filmmakers have delivered works that suggest they’d be right for directing a lighter vision of Superman, and even artists who’ve been in the running to direct Superman films in the past! There’s so much in play when considering who could direct Man of Steel 2, though even with this multitude of factors, seven particular names stand out as likely and/or promising picks to helm this long-anticipated blockbuster.

J.D. Dillard

Image via BH Tilt

J.D. Dillard's career started at the offices of Bad Robot, where he worked as a receptionist. There, he built a good connection with J.J. Abrams and, after Bad Robot recommended him to an agent, was able to build up the financing and influence he needed to realize his indie project Sleight. Since then, Dillard's been very busy with a wide variety of projects, including this fall's war drama Devotion. He’s even been attached to direct a spin-off Star Wars movie since early 2020. In other words, Dillard’s building up a solid body of work, and he could be in a terrific position to helm a Man of Steel movie.

Dillard’s got a clear love for all kinds of genre fare in his directorial work so far while his directing credits on The Outsider and The Twilight Zone showed that he’s capable of competently directing worlds that he didn’t personally originate. Best of all, his scrappiest and earliest productions like Sweetheart and Sleight showed that Dillard has a gift for making genre fare that doesn’t forget about humanity or emotions. That’s a gift that would serve him incredibly well if he was offered the chance to direct the next Man of Steel installment.

Rick Famuyiwa

Image via HBO

Fresh off his directorial work on the 2015 film Dope, director Rick Famuyiwa was hired to helm The Flash for the DC Extended Universe. Famuyiwa stuck with the project for a while and even promoted it at the 2016 edition of the San Diego International Comic-Con. However, in October 2016, he departed The Flash over creative differences with Warner Bros. From there, Famuyiwa found another big sci-fi franchise to join: Star Wars. Famuyiwa has directed multiple episodes of The Mandalorian and proven his chops for big-budget adventure stories with this program.

Now that Famuyiwa has concrete franchise experience under his belt, he could be a prime choice to tackle a new Henry Cavill Superman movie. After all, his being attached to The Flash for so long indicates he must have some kind of attachment to the world of DC Comics. Plus, his willingness to embrace lighter atmospheres and unabashed emotion in early directorial efforts like The Wood and Brown Sugar suggests Famuyiwa would ready to handle the lighter side of Superman compared to his early DCEU exploits.

Matthew Vaughn

Back when the Superman franchise was in a state of limbo after Superman Returns failed to live up to pre-release expectations, Matthew Vaughn pitched a colorful vision of a Superman film to Warner Bros. brass. The studio opted to pass in favor of a reboot of the character adhering closely to the mold established by the 2005 film Batman Begins. Vaughn didn’t get to direct Superman then, but perhaps now his time has come. Vaughn could be just what the Superman franchise needs at this point.

Granted, Vaughn’s juvenile sensibilities in his Kingsman movies are the last thing a Man of Steel follow-up would need. However, Vaughn has shown a capability of working with lighter and more sincere tones on projects like Stardust or even X-Men: First Class. The latter film further demonstrates why Vaughn would be perfect for this project since he has experience restoring creative luster to superhero movie franchises in creative doldrums. Best of all, Vaughn has openly talked about how he’s a massive fan of Superman and especially the classical version of the character. That kind of affinity and passion, not to mention working with Cavill on two prior movies, could make him an ideal candidate for Man of Steel 2.

Michael Chaves

Image via Warner Bros.

He’s not a household name, but Michael Chaves has been making quite the reputation for himself as a go-to director in the Conjuring universe. After helming the 2019 film The Curse of La Llorona, Chaves directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and is currently shooting The Nun 2. Chaves is a veteran of the Conjuring domain, though those aren’t exactly the kind of movies one thinks of when mapping out a traditional Superman film.

However, Chaves does fit in perfectly with the kind of directors Warner Bros. has regularly turned to in picking out DC Extended Universe filmmakers. The likes of James Wan, Andy Muschietti, and David F. Sandberg all directed Warner Bros./New Line Cinema horror films before taking on a DC Extended Universe blockbuster. Wan and Sandberg even specifically helmed new entries in the Conjuring saga. Chaves, then, could be seen as a natural pick continuing on the tradition of conventional DC Extended Universe directors. To boot, his experience of adjusting to pre-established franchises on titles like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It could serve him very well leaping into characters and mythology previously established in Man of Steel.

Deniz Gamze Ergüven

In 2015, Deniz Gamze Ergüven immediately became a name to watch out for on the filmmaking scene with her feature Mustang. After the debut of this critically acclaimed title, Ergüven has kept busy, including being one of the finalists to direct Black Widow. She has also transitioned into directing more English-language productions lately, including episodes of the Warner Bros. TV show Perry Mason.

Her prior career trajectory in Western media suggests she could be in the right place and at the right time to direct Man of Steel 2. If she’s still interested in helming a superhero blockbuster and curious about working again with the studio behind Perry Mason, then this gig could be ideal for her. Plus, the widespread acclaim for her deft ability to tug on viewers’ heartstrings organically with Mustang could be put to good use on a Man of Steel sequel that’s more interested in how Superman bonds with other people than just endless punching. Deniz Gamze Ergüven may not be somebody you immediately think of as perfect to direct a Superman movie,but then again, who could’ve imagined James Gunn or David F. Sandberg would be so perfect for Guardians of the Galaxy and Shazam!, respectively? Sometimes, you need to take a bold swing on directorial choices, especially when they have the critical track record of Ergüven.

Michelle MacLaren

It’s insane that Michelle MacLaren hasn’t gotten to direct a big movie yet, with proposed projects like Cowboy Ninja Viking never getting off the ground. However, she’s still got a stunning collection of TV credits to her name, including helming the greatest episodes of Breaking Bad. If she’s looking to finally break into the world of movies, a Man of Steel sequel could be a perfect vehicle for her. There’s an immersive and intimate nature of MacLaren’s TV work that sets her up nicely as someone who could lend emotional immediacy to a Superman movie. Plus, she was once set to direct Wonder Woman, so she’s got unfinished business in the world of DC Comics cinema.

Paul King

I’m far from the first person to point this out, but a Superman movie should be made in the mold of Paul King’s two Paddington films, in how it focuses mostly on a kind soul trying to do good. The focus in 21st-century Superman cinema on various forms of moodiness (both in Superman Returns and prior DCEU movies) means that it’s time for Henry Cavill to headline a much lighter take on this character, an incarnation that King would be perfect for. Plus, his Paddington movies aren’t just lightheartedness, they’re also incredibly effective at pathos. He’s one of the few filmmakers that could properly execute this iconic page from “All-Star Superman”.

On a practical level, King also feels like a probable candidate for Man of Steel 2 thanks to an in he has with Warner Bros. King is currently deep in post-production on Wonka for the studio. That project means that King has experience with handling important tentpoles for Warner Bros., not to mention also tackling projects that cost significantly more than the Paddington features. Whether you look at it in terms of his craft or business connections, it looks like Paul King could be right in the running as the next artist to tackle Superman in live-action.