Superhero movies tend to wear their themes on their sleeves — it's part of what makes them so universally appealing, from Batman Begins' "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" to Wonder Woman's "I believe in love." Because their roots are in comics mainly targeted at children, these stories often deal in absolutes — us versus them, good versus evil, selfishness versus sacrifice — which make perfect vehicles for strong, simple themes. Man of Steel, however, was the rare superhero movie that failed to establish this basic element, turning a potentially compelling character study into a story that, ultimately, had no core.

In case it's been awhile since you took a high school English class, here's a quick refresher on theme: The plot is what happens in the story; the theme is what the story is about. For instance, the plot of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is, a beautiful girl is imprisoned by a fearsome beast in an enchanted castle; over time he wins her heart, and her love transforms him back into a handsome prince. The theme of Beauty and the Beast is, "Don't be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within." Not all movies say their themes out loud, but family-friendly movies often do so that even children can pick up on them.

Previous Superman stories were built around one of the most iconic themes in superhero lore: as the bright-eyed Boy Scout played by Christopher Reeve put it, "I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way." This motto was coined not by the comics or the movies, but by a World War II-era Superman radio show. And while newer versions have revised the theme, usually dropping or altering "the American way," in general Superman stories tend to skew positive and hopeful. Of course, that doesn't mean that a darker, more cynical version of Superman couldn't be interesting or fun to watch. Zack Snyder's version was interesting; it just never figured out what it wanted to be about.

Much of the first half of the Henry Cavill-led Man of Steel revolves around Clark's struggles with his identity and his quest to find his purpose in life. We see his difficulty fitting in with the people around him; we follow him as he discovers and adjusts to his powers; and most significant, we hear his father Jonathan's warning to conceal those powers. Pa Kent believed that the world wouldn't accept Clark for who he really was, and like any over-protective parent, he was more concerned about his son's welfare than that of the people Clark would be tempted to save. In fact, he believed this so strongly that he gave his own life in service of it.

But when Clark sneaks aboard a recently discovered ancient Kryptonian ship, he finds a new father with a new mission for him: guide humanity, and be a force for good and a symbol of hope on Earth.

Superman's Central Conflict Never Pays Off

This conflict — whether to hide his powers to protect himself, or to use his powers to save others and inspire hope — had the potential to be an interesting theme. If the film had then introduced an existential threat to humanity other than Zod (Michael Shannon) — perhaps a villain with no previous connection to Clark, or even a natural disaster — we could have watched Clark wrestle with that decision: does he reveal himself, risking their rejection, or does he stay in the shadows, doing what good he can without drawing attention to himself? And even though it's a Superman film, and we know what choice he will ultimately make, following Clark on that journey could have been really gratifying.

Instead, shortly after Kal-El gets his fancy new uniform and learns to fly, Zod attacks and targets him directly, threatening both Earth and him. Kal never gets to make the choice of whether to reveal himself. Zod already knows he's on Earth; whether he hands himself over or not, his existence will be revealed to humanity. And while he does initially turn himself in to Zod in a selfless sacrifice, it doesn't work — Zod plans to destroy Earth anyway. What follows is a massive battle of the titans that has nothing to do with the conflict established in the flashbacks to Clark's earlier life. Clark's defeat of Zod and his obvious pain at being forced to murder him with his bare hands feels like the climax to a different theme. Actually, it would have fit perfectly in Black Adam, whose theme is the question of whether heroes should ever kill people.

We ultimately never get to see Clark make the decision to reveal his powers to humanity at large. Rather than building to a climactic moment in which Clark confronts the choice represented by his two fathers — which was clearly set up in the flashbacks to his conversations with Jonathan and his parallel conversations with Jor-El —the movie lets him off the hook. Zod reveals Clark's existence to the world, not Clark himself. Clark never has to make that difficult choice.

Clark's Internal Struggle Resolves Itself, Thanks to Zod

Image via Warner Bros.

In fact, it's even worse than that. Not only do we not get to see Clark resolve the internal struggle that should have been the theme, in his fight with Zod, he doesn't save people. The fight is spectacularly destructive; entire buildings get demolished in downtown Metropolis — buildings that we know to be full of people — and after the battle ends, rather than using his super speed to help the presumably thousands of trapped and injured citizens amidst the rubble, he takes time to share a kiss with Lois. As the dust clears, one of the Daily Planet workers comments, "He saved us" ... but did he? The people underneath those collapsed buildings might disagree. Kal wears the symbol of the house of El that is supposed to represent hope, but from the perspective of the vast majority of the humans involved, he's just a deadly alien fighting another deadly alien in their city, and they're the collateral damage. No wonder Batman develops a grudge.

The later Justice League films do a somewhat better job of actually establishing Superman as a savior and symbol of hope, although Batman v. Superman arguably suffers from similar problems to those in Man of Steel. Batman and Superman's eventual team-up and fight against Doomsday is a more conventional "save the city" type of fight, but it's Bruce who ensures that they lure the monster to an abandoned area to protect the citizens, and ultimately, we still see very few images of Superman actually saving people. After he's killed, the scenes of worldwide mourning feel totally unjustified.

DC Studios has recently announced that Man of Steel 2 is in the works with Henry Cavill returning to the titular role, so they'll get another go at giving Superman the strong theme he deserves. But it remains to be seen whether the last son of Krypton will eventually prove that he really does fight for truth, justice, and the American way.