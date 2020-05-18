Zack Snyder Is Hosting a ‘Man of Steel’ Watch Party, Which Will Definitely Be Chill

Hope springs eternal, and nothing is more hopeful than the Big Blue Boy Scout, right? At least, DC Universe uber director Zack Snyder seems to think so, which is why he’s hosting a live viewing party of his 2013 film Man of Steel this Wednesday.

Snyder announced the special event on his Twitter account, alongside a somber but thoughtful message about the current state of affairs in the world and a call for fans to submit questions for the director to answer following the viewing:

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 18, 2020

Man of Steel is a very hit-and-miss movie for me – I love Henry Cavill as Superman (although I don’t feel as though he was ever given a proper chance to really inhabit the role), and the first half of the film is pretty enjoyable, even the scene wherein Kevin Costner inexplicably walks into a tornado to prove a point. But the film’s much-maligned finale, in which Zod (the equally inexplicable Michael Shannon) and Supes completely demolish Metropolis and the Man of Steel snaps Zod’s neck like a chicken bone, remains as tough a pill to swallow as it was back in June of 2013. Superman himself might be a symbol of hope, but Man of Steel is a pretty depressing film.

That said, Snyder is a very engaging personality, and if you’ve never watched any of his director commentaries or seen one of the several live viewing events he’s hosted in the past, this Man of Steel watch party is definitely worth checking out. To participate, you need to have your own copy of the movie cued up and head over to Vero, where Snyder will be streaming the live commentary and Q&A. The event takes place this Wednesday at 8 am PST (whoooo early!), so make sure to set an alarm so you don’t sleep through all the questions about the #SnyderCut that he definitely will not be answering. For more delightful Cavill goodness, check out the actor’s thoughts on whether the Witcher could beat Superman in a fight.