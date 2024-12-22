Critics and audiences generally agree that Denzel Washington’s movies are some of the best, but 20 years ago he starred in a tragic crime thriller that garnered divisive reviews upon release. Washington stars alongside Christopher Walken and Dakota Fanning in Man on Fire, the 2004 flick following a former CIA agent who promises to exact vengeance on those who committed a horrible act against the family he was hired to protect. Man on Fire has been noticeably absent from major streaming services, but the film is available to watch on Tubi, where it currently occupies the #4 spot. In addition to Washington, Walken, and Fanning, Man on Fire also stars Mickey Rourke and Marc Anthony, and the film currently sits at a 38% score from critics but an 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a large disparity.

Man on Fire is based on the novel of the same name by A.F. Quinell, and Brian Helgeland wrote the screenplay for the film with Tony Scott directing. Helgeland most recently wrote the script for The Killer, the action flick starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Sam Worthington that was directed by John Woo. He’s also known for his work on Legend, the true crime thriller starring Tom Hardy and Taron Egerton, and 42, the sports biopic about Jackie Robinson starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Scott is best known for his work on the original Top Gun (1986), and he also worked with Washington in 2009 on The Taking of Pelham 123, an action thriller that stars John Travolta. Scott’s last project before his passing, Unstoppable, was a collaboration with Washington and Chris Pine.

How Many Oscars Does Denzel Washington Have?

Denzel Washington has won two Academy Awards in his career, first for his work in a supporting role on Glory in 1989, and second for his performance in a leading role in Training Day in 2001. Washington has also been nominated a stunning seven times for other Oscars in his career, with the most recent coming from his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Before that, he earned a nomination for Roman J. Israel, Esq., and his other nominations came for Fences, Flight, The Hurricane, Malcolm X, and Cry Freedom. Washington can currently be seen in theaters in Gladiator 2, which also has him earning Oscar buzz.

Man on Fire stars Denzel Washington and was directed by Tony Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Man on Fire for free on Tubi.

